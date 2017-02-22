HiRISE Image Shows a New Crater on a Dusty Slope of Mars

This new HiRISE image shows a new impact site on a dusty slope of Mars. The image also shows several dark slope streaks due to dust avalanches.

A previous impact at another place on Mars triggered a major dust avalanche, but this one did not. This tells us that the dust here is more stable (stronger and/or on a lower slope).

The map is projected here at a scale of 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) per pixel. [The original image scale is 27.1 centimeters (9.8 inches) per pixel (with 1 x 1 binning); objects on the order of 81 centimeters (30 inches) across are resolved.] North is up.

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona