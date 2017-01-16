Juno Spacecraft Image Shows Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot

January 16, 2017

Space

Juno Image Shows Jupiter with the Great Red Spot

Using data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument, citizen scientist Roman Tkachenko created this image of a crescent Jupiter and the iconic Great Red Spot.

The image also shows a series of storms shaped like white ovals, known informally as the ‘string of pearls.’ Below the Great Red Spot a reddish long-lived storm known as Oval BA is visible.

The image was taken on December 11, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST), as the Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 285,100 miles (458,800 kilometers) from the planet.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko

