Juno Spacecraft Image Shows Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot

Using data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument, citizen scientist Roman Tkachenko created this image of a crescent Jupiter and the iconic Great Red Spot.

The image also shows a series of storms shaped like white ovals, known informally as the ‘string of pearls.’ Below the Great Red Spot a reddish long-lived storm known as Oval BA is visible.

The image was taken on December 11, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST), as the Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 285,100 miles (458,800 kilometers) from the planet.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko