New Color Enhanced Image Shows Jupiter From Below

This newly released image shows a color enhanced view of Jupiter.

This enhanced-color image of Jupiter’s south pole and its swirling atmosphere was created by citizen scientist Roman Tkachenko using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

Juno acquired the image, looking directly at the Jovian south pole, on February 2, 2017, at 6:06 a.m. PST (9:06 a.m. EST) from an altitude of about 63,400 miles (102,100 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops. Cyclones swirl around the south pole, and white oval storms can be seen near the limb — the apparent edge of the planet.

JunoCam’s raw images are available at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam for the public to peruse and process into image products.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Roman Tkachenko