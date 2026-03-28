Scientists Discover New “Magic Mushroom” Species That Rewrites Evolutionary History

A familiar “magic mushroom” may not be what it seems.
A decades-long mystery surrounding the origins of the world’s most widely cultivated “magic mushroom” – Psilocybe cubensis – may finally be settled. New research suggests its evolutionary story is far older and more complex than scientists once believed.
In a study published in Proceedings B of the Royal Society, scientists report the discovery of a new species, Psilocybe ochraceocentrata, found in grasslands in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The species takes its name from the ochre-yellow color at the center of its cap. Genetic evidence shows that P. ochraceocentrata and P. cubensis last shared a common ancestor about 1.5 million years ago.
This finding challenges the long-held idea that P. cubensis spread to the Americas through cattle introduced from Africa and Europe in the 1500s. The species was first formally described in Cuba in 1906.
Genetic Differences and Scientific Implications
Breyten van der Merwe, a mycologist and PhD student in chemical engineering at Stellenbosch University and co-author of the study, explains that while the two mushrooms appear similar, they differ in their genetics, ecology, and chemistry.
He says the results offer new insight into the natural origins of cultivated P. cubensis and provide useful genetic data for future research on psychedelic fungi.
P. ochraceocentrata has been grown worldwide for years under the names “NSS” (which stands for “Natal super strength”) or “Transkei.” “It’s one of the most popular strains of magic mushrooms, because it is quite potent and easy to grow. But until this study, nobody realized it was a totally separate species from the classic magic mushroom,” he explains.
Advanced Methods Reveal Hidden Lineages
The research team included Dr. Alexander Bradshaw (Clark University), Prof. Bryn Dentinger (University of Utah Health in the USA), Dr. Keaton Tremble (Duke University), and Dr. Cathy Sharp (Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe). They analyzed DNA from both recent samples collected across southern Africa and historical reference specimens, using multi-locus phylogenetic analysis, molecular clock dating, and ecological niche modeling.
Dr. Sharp first identified some of the earliest known specimens of P. ochraceocentrata in Zimbabwe in 2013. Despite this, Africa remains under-sampled when it comes to fungal diversity.
In the paper, the researchers outline several possible explanations for how these species diverged millions of years ago. At that time, grasslands were expanding in South America, while grazing animals, which provide the material these mushrooms grow on, were spreading from Africa into Eurasia. These environmental shifts may have created new ecological opportunities, leading to the separate evolution of P. cubensis and P. ochraceocentrata.
Reference: “Discovery of the closest free-living relative of the domesticated ‘magic mushroom’ Psilocybe cubensis in Africa” by Alexander James Bradshaw, Cathy Sharp, Breyten Van Der Merwe, Keaton S. Tremble and Bryn T. M. Dentinger, 11 March 2026,
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The super mario gravity movie
It is not true at all that NSS is actually Ochras. That was a misconception that was cleared up with further study. Your info is out of date
They shared a common ancestor 1.5
million years ago.
Total guess and supposition.
Why are you using that photo for this article? Its obviously not of the mushroom the article is about or even real mushrooms at all. It looks like AI art.
Why are you even worried about a throw away article in a small fragment of the Internet?
Don’t you get the memo when the Internet was turned over to the general population?…….it clearly stated,”All articles and posts must have perfect grammar, be free from typos and misspellings. All posts shall also be thoroughly vetted by a commission of not less than (3,000,000) three million fellow users and/or readers, fellow authors, subscribers, or general numbskulls. All attached documents, charts, photos, videos, and illustrations shall be of only source related and subject specific material. All posts must pass the completely voluntary and moronic commisions admission and residency inspection. This means you…..and you……and especially……you.”
-Somebody
-Some date
That was just a guidline. There is no “internet ” regulation committee that monitors everything that can be found on the internet. This guidline was supposed to influence the “general public ” into upholding the very best standards possible for the internet. The problem is that the majority of the “general public” is under 45 yrs old and has no idea. That’s it, they have no idea, no clue, no concept, of standards. They grew up with “minimum requirements.” They’ve never done their best, they do as little as possible in the easiest way. The internet provides the “money”, the fame, the popularity in the easiest way. The humans that blindly follow the “internet” influencers are the same humans that have blindly followed others, they have faith. So that memo wasn’t even read by the general public, in fact, I doubt they even looked it up.
Very well said, and thank you for reminding those commenting of the decline in willingness to actively. and with reality, participate in discussions based on reality. There has been a spectacular loss in native ability to concentrate and process information. Reliance on AI is moving the goal posts of rationality further and further. We need to tune out, think through and respond properly to what is actually happening.
You’re a f***ing neophyte & willful dipsh!t “Theresa”. Go Karen somewhere else, your ignorance is rancid.
Y’all are funny. Checking each other.
Someone Karen needs to go outside and get some sun.
All in agreement day
I
All opposed
Nay
Awesome I feel better.
Now I’ll go out who is going to count? Could you do that for us Karen?
The article was interesting (I like shrooms), but I really only got this far because the discord is so entertaining. Now I am amused but I feel like I lost a couple of points off my IQ. Oh we’ll, on to the next article. See you all there!!!
1
Your supposed to read the article unless you’re unable in which case you can look at the pretty pics and be a critic…
Those mushrooms in cow poop are called liberty caps….No one calls them anything else ..No one who knows and tried them.
Probably just cause it looks cool, and magical and the topic is magic mushrooms.
Real Magic mushrooms don’t look very magical
And an artist or ai version promotes the magic better.
You’re Right! The mushroom is bogus just the site of it is humorous.
Why are you worried about his concern?😉
Concern is what brought me here in first place .
hey i love everyone.
My friends was the of all I don’t know what was going on before that I don’t even know what people are talking about. I forgot we were talking about an article or we weren’t talking about an article and that seemed like a problem, but maybe that’s not even a problem compared to all the real problems I have.
Those “scientist” can’t prove this millions of years thing just like they have never been able to prove evolution.its all a theory and yall publish this stuff as facts.yall are deceiving and lying to people just to push an antichristian agenda.its pathetic and yall should be ashamed.
What in any world would bring you to believe religion has an influence on biology?
Hahahaha!!.. oh it hurts.
😂😂😂 Okay, Einstein.
The ads on this site already have me questioning the authenticity of the articles.
I’m pretty much with you on what you said except they push an anti God agenda,
Christianity is pretty much run by the devil, and in other words, Christianity is anti Jesus,
It mostly favors Paul who was never even a dciiple of Jesus, and he constantly contradicts Jesus.
Roman empire/church killed Jesus and his disciples and then conglomerated selective gospels to their own agenda.
Christians don’t follow Jesus, they follow Paul…
If anyone was actually following Jesus they would do things even greater than him (this is what Jesus said in the Bible in John 14 12
evolution is both a fact and theory. there is proof that evolution is a real thing. why do you think we share dna with other plants and animals? science is not an agenda and it’s not anti-religion. use your brain.
That’s really interesting. I’d like to read more about that.
What in attention seeking hell are you on about?
You’re pushing something with less credibility than fairy tales and pushing an anti-science agenda. You should be ashamed.
“anti-christian agenda”lol..you a funny specimen
> Those “scientist”
Don’t you know the difference between singular and plural nouns? Apparently not. Let me help refresh your 1st and 2nd grade English.
scientist = one person who performs science; the singular form
scientists = zero or more than one person who performs science; the plural form
that = a pronoun used before singular nouns
those = a pronoun used before plural nouns
that scientist = referring to one scientist, the proper singular form
those scientists = referring to more than one scientist; the proper plural form
Now,, take this knowledge and pass the first and second grade! You can do it!
Sure thing, Einstein. 🤣
I don’t wanna read all that
I just wanna see all the pretty pictures
Seems like evolutionary history gets rewritten several times a year. Some would call that a hoax.
I think you are all on magic mushrooms, and should step away from the table! You can’t change history or evolution, so get over yourself and live life to the fullest. Grow up, burn a doobie or eat a mushroom and get over yourselves!
Everyone who comments on the internet is an idiot
Who came here just for the comments?
right here!
Me!
I did
Most entertaining thing ive read in a minute friends 🧡
No new mushroom 😔 P. ochraceocentrata isn’t new. A guy named yoshi combined P. ochraceocentrata with jack frost a strain of Psilocybe cubensis years ago. I thought a news article would have news in it.
I just love not much a gram or 2 ovoid tea or bluefoot honey tea, a hot rail , a couple arrogant cocky men then have no respect for me or anyone other themselves but thick 9 plus inches that put my to work wreck my throat beat my guts up leave me bred sore burning red cheeks pregnant and bellie full burping tasty nut just used broken in love n bliss
It’s amazing that anybody would waste their time trying to argue about things that they really don’t know about or understand and furthermore to sit here and put each other down on an internet forum is just it’s just ridiculous and what what purpose does it serve that’d be like saying that you went to the grateful Dead to listen to the music well some of us did but that’s what I’m talking about mushrooms are a great thing and if they’re used properly they can cause all types of ailments both physical and mental I’m not interested in arguing with you guys I hope you guys all have a great day have a grateful day
I just want be used by hung men that have heavy balls and can bust my ass breed me like it all I’m good for whenever they please taking me in no consideration just thankful to be used
Wow that was very surprisingly out of the way my name is Scott nice to meet you
I’ll leave you dripping wet, and put away full, ready for me to use you next time I’m ready. Give me contact info.
I don’t know much about mushrooms, but the evolutionary thing sounded really cool. It is amazing how two things could evolve in two totally separate places and still end up as the same thing. I’ve heard that all twelve species of anteater didn’t branch off, but evolved desperately.