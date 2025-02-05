Breakthrough Discovery: Nanoparticles That Neutralize Viruses in the Dark

Scientists have identified nanoparticles that latch onto and destroy virus membranes, opening new possibilities for antiviral coatings and air filters. This method could provide constant, passive protection against viruses like COVID-19 and influenza.

Scientists from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) and the University of Tartu have discovered a new way to neutralize coronaviruses and other membrane-enclosed viruses. They found that certain mineral nanoparticles can damage the virus’s outer membrane, making it less capable of infecting human cells. This mechanism of action is unique and has not been previously explored. Notably, this technology works at room temperature and in the dark, making it highly effective for disinfecting surfaces, air, and water.

Nanoparticles for Antiviral Surfaces and Filters

”Using this new knowledge, it should be easy to create surfaces with antiviral properties by simply spraying them with aqueous solutions of suitable nanoparticles* and letting them dry. It should also be easy to design cost-effective filters to purify contaminated air and water,” explains Professor Vadim Kessler from SLU who led the research.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a global search for new antiviral treatments and disinfection methods. Nanotechnology, particularly nanoparticles made of certain metals and metal oxides, has gained attention for its potential to fight viruses.

Groundbreaking Discovery in Mineral Nanoparticles

Now, researchers from SLU and the University of Tartu in Estonia have investigated how specific mineral nanoparticles interact with coronaviruses. Their findings reveal a previously unknown way these particles neutralize the virus, offering promising new applications for disease prevention.

“We now understand what properties such particles need to have to be effective against the coronavirus, and this is a very important step forward,” says Vadim Kessler.

How Nanoparticles Break the Virus Membrane

Coronaviruses belong to a type of virus that has an outer envelope, a lipid membrane. It turned out that nanoparticles of sand minerals such as titanium oxide bind very strongly to phospholipids in this membrane. This damages the membrane and leads to the release of viral genetic material, thereby making the virus less able to infect cells.

A major advantage is that this happens at room temperature and that it does not require any kind of activation. Previously, it was believed that mineral nanoparticles could only destroy viruses by producing so-called reactive oxygen species, which would require illumination with UV light.

Potential for Water Purification and Dark-Space Use

The study thus suggests that surfaces coated with titanium nanoparticles can destroy enveloped viruses such as coronaviruses and influenza viruses without needing to be activated by UV light, and thus can work in dark spaces. Other small metal oxides that bind strongly to phospholipids, such as iron and aluminum oxides, could work in the same way. Another possible application could be to purify contaminated water in emergencies by adding a nanopreparation and allowing the resulting gel to settle.

Safe for Human Cells

“The particles we produce are not dangerous to the human body,” adds Angela Ivask, who is Professor of Genetics at the University of Tartu. “We have tested them on several cell lines to assure this.”

Notes

Nanoparticles are extremely small and can sometimes have properties that are completely different compared to larger particles of the same material.

Reference: “Molecular mechanisms behind the anti corona virus activity of small metal oxide nanoparticles” by Björn Greijer, Alexandra Nefedova, Tatiana Agback, Peter Agback, Vambola Kisand, Kai Rausalu, Alexander Vanetsev, Gulaim A. Seisenbaeva, Angela Ivask and Vadim G. Kessler, 17 January 2025, Nanoscale.

DOI: 10.1039/D4NR03730H

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