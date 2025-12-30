COVID-19 Leaves Lasting Changes in the Brain, Even After Full Recovery

Summary: Advanced imaging reveals that COVID-19 may cause lasting brain changes, even in people without ongoing symptoms, pointing to hidden neurological effects that could persist long after recovery.

COVID-19 affects more than the lungs. Research shows that even after people have fully recovered from the infection, the virus can cause significant changes in the brain, underscoring its lasting effects on neurological health.

COVID-19 is widely recognized for its impact on the lungs, but growing evidence shows that the virus can also cause lasting changes in the brain, even in people who have fully recovered. These findings point to potential long-term neurological consequences that extend beyond the acute phase of the illness.

In a new study, researchers from Griffith University’s National Centre for Neuroimmunology and Emerging Disease (NCNED) used advanced MRI techniques to examine brain health in individuals who had previously been infected with COVID-19 and compared the results with those from people who had never contracted the virus.

The results revealed clear signs that a past COVID-19 infection can leave detectable changes in the brain, even when individuals report no ongoing symptoms, suggesting that the effects of the virus may persist quietly after recovery.

Effects Seen Beyond Long COVID

Lead author, Dr Kiran Thapaliya, said: “We used multimodal MRI techniques to examine both grey and white matter brain regions critical for memory, cognition and overall brain health and found clear differences across all participant groups.”

“The unique MRI approach identified significant alterations in brain neurochemicals, brain signal intensity, and tissue structure not only in individuals with Long COVID but also in those who considered themselves fully recovered,” he said.

“The research also reported that altered brain tissue was associated with symptom severity in individuals with Long COVID, suggesting the virus may leave a silent, lasting effect on brain health.”

Implications for Cognitive Symptoms

These findings offer vital insights into how COVID 19 affects the central nervous system and may help explain the cognitive problems, such as memory and concentration, reported both shortly after infection and months or even years later.

NCNED Director, Professor Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik, said: “The NCNED brings together a critical mass of talented researchers and clinicians committed to improving the lives of the patients.”

“We are privileged to access state-of-the-art technologies which drive transformative scientific discoveries.”

Reference: “Altered brain tissue microstructure and neurochemical profiles in long COVID and recovered COVID-19 individuals: A multimodal MRI study” by Kiran Thapaliya, Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik, Maira Inderyas and Leighton Barnden, 25 November 2025, Brain, Behavior, & Immunity – Health.

DOI: 10.1016/j.bbih.2025.101142

The research was funded by ME Research UK and the Stafford Fox Medical Research Foundation.

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