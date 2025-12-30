COVID-19 Leaves Lasting Changes in the Brain, Even After Full Recovery

Summary: Advanced imaging reveals that COVID-19 may cause lasting brain changes, even in people without ongoing symptoms, pointing to hidden neurological effects that could persist long after recovery.
COVID-19 affects more than the lungs. Research shows that even after people have fully recovered from the infection, the virus can cause significant changes in the brain, underscoring its lasting effects on neurological health.
COVID-19 is widely recognized for its impact on the lungs, but growing evidence shows that the virus can also cause lasting changes in the brain, even in people who have fully recovered. These findings point to potential long-term neurological consequences that extend beyond the acute phase of the illness.
In a new study, researchers from Griffith University’s National Centre for Neuroimmunology and Emerging Disease (NCNED) used advanced MRI techniques to examine brain health in individuals who had previously been infected with COVID-19 and compared the results with those from people who had never contracted the virus.
The results revealed clear signs that a past COVID-19 infection can leave detectable changes in the brain, even when individuals report no ongoing symptoms, suggesting that the effects of the virus may persist quietly after recovery.
Effects Seen Beyond Long COVID
Lead author, Dr Kiran Thapaliya, said: “We used multimodal MRI techniques to examine both grey and white matter brain regions critical for memory, cognition and overall brain health and found clear differences across all participant groups.”
“The unique MRI approach identified significant alterations in brain neurochemicals, brain signal intensity, and tissue structure not only in individuals with Long COVID but also in those who considered themselves fully recovered,” he said.
“The research also reported that altered brain tissue was associated with symptom severity in individuals with Long COVID, suggesting the virus may leave a silent, lasting effect on brain health.”
Implications for Cognitive Symptoms
These findings offer vital insights into how COVID 19 affects the central nervous system and may help explain the cognitive problems, such as memory and concentration, reported both shortly after infection and months or even years later.
NCNED Director, Professor Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik, said: “The NCNED brings together a critical mass of talented researchers and clinicians committed to improving the lives of the patients.”
“We are privileged to access state-of-the-art technologies which drive transformative scientific discoveries.”
Reference: “Altered brain tissue microstructure and neurochemical profiles in long COVID and recovered COVID-19 individuals: A multimodal MRI study” by Kiran Thapaliya, Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik, Maira Inderyas and Leighton Barnden, 25 November 2025, Brain, Behavior, & Immunity – Health.
DOI: 10.1016/j.bbih.2025.101142
The research was funded by ME Research UK and the Stafford Fox Medical Research Foundation.
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The brain has been changed from the shots, not the “virus.”
Exactly!
Today, in Hastings on Hudson, NY, I saw a middle age person with a mask, alone in their car. This seems to be an ongoing psychosis in red states. Also, I keep seeing Balk people with masks down around their chins. Did they have covid and get brain damage or did they just get in their head that wearing a mask alone, in a car or around your chin, all covered with spittle, outdoors in winter has any basis in fact? Is that from covid brain damage or is it part of a the party platform of the D Party? Does shaking them really, really hard, like a can of paint perhaps cure them of this?
I meant blue states
An obvious flaw in the study was the failure of the researchers to obtain ‘before-and-after’ images of the victim’s brains, as opposed to concurrent images of the control’s brains. Not only might the results be skewed by “shots,” they might also be skewed by undiagnosed food allergies (Dr. Arthur F. Coca by 1935) aggravated with toxic food additives like MSG (since 1980 in the US). What I suggest could also apply to MRI studies pertaining to dementia and ME/CFS, minimally.
The lasting effects from both the virus and the vaccines are disturbing and it’s no wonder people have developed a conspiracy theory to fit whatever narrative they want to follow. Covid changed the game in a way that makes Pluribus seem plausible ….. retain your individuality no matter what your friends or family say or think…. the future may depend on it.
The culture has changed for the worse due to pandemic policies, and it is a big reason why the world is on the brink. See my article, Post-Pandemic Pandemonium. https://www.academia.edu/145691468/Post_Pandemic_Pandemonium_The_Reason_for_our_Crazy_Times
Quietmind Foundation (quietmindfdn.org) supported clinical research on the efficacy of whole body and transcranial light stimulation on the cognitive effects of long-COVID infection. All subjects treated with the light therapy modalities fully recovered after a month of 3 times weekly treatments of 14 minutes. The cognitive and other symptoms were completely remitted in ALL subjects at the end of the trial. This along with 18 years of using this technology strongly suggests there is something that can be done to help people still suffering with long-COVID symptoms.
Marvin Berman PhD, President
Quietmind Foundation and Quietmind Associates
Quietmind Foundation (quietmindfdn.org) supported clinical research on the efficacy of whole body and transcranial light stimulation on the cognitive effects of long-COVID infection. All subjects treated with the light therapy modalities fully recovered after a month of 3 times weekly treatments of 14 minutes. The cognitive and other symptoms were completely remitted in ALL subjects at the end of the trial. This along with 18 years of using this technology strongly suggests there is something that can be done to help people still suffering with long-COVID symptoms.
Marvin Berman PhD, President
Quietmind Foundation and Quietmind Associates
I am a senior living in a blue state and I wear my mask down around my chin in my car and elsewhere when I think there will be those whose don’t know how to cover their mouths when they cough like those people who live in red states. Also as a women who now has hair on my chin a mask is a good way to cover it when you don’t have time to shave. Hey, what about live and let live. Was that you I saw in your car by yourself digging in your nose?
I can’t believe these ridiculous political responses to an important study(with the exception of Mr Berman, PhD.
I know of a person who did not receive a vaccine but had 2 serious Covid infections that now has serious cognitive impairment that appeared suddenly. Maybe it’s unrelated but maybe not but obviously not connected to a vaccine and it’s worthwhile to study and not mock those looking for answers.