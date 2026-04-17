Largest-Ever Study Finds Medicinal Cannabis Ineffective for Anxiety, Depression, PTSD

New research challenges widely held assumptions about medicinal cannabis, particularly in mental health care.

A sweeping new analysis published in The Lancet Psychiatry challenges one of the fastest-growing trends in modern medicine: the use of cannabis-based treatments for mental health. After reviewing a vast body of clinical evidence, researchers found no reliable support for using medicinal cannabis to treat anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The findings arrive at a time when cannabinoid prescriptions are rapidly increasing, particularly in Australia, where approvals have surpassed one million and sales have surged over the past four years. Despite this growth, researchers say the science has not kept pace with demand.

Dr. Jack Wilson of the University of Sydney’s Matilda Centre, who led the study, said the results suggest clinicians and regulators may need to reconsider how these products are used in mental health care.

“Though our paper didn’t specifically look at this, the routine use of medicinal cannabis could be doing more harm than good by worsening mental health outcomes, for example, a greater risk of psychotic symptoms and developing cannabis use disorder, and delaying the use of more effective treatments,” he said.

Mixed Evidence Across Other Conditions

More than 700,000 Australians report using medicinal cannabis to manage over 250 different conditions. The analysis found limited evidence suggesting possible benefits for some uses, including cannabis use disorder (also called cannabis dependency), autism, insomnia, and tics or Tourette’s syndrome.

Dr. Wilson said, “But the overall quality of evidence for these other conditions, such as autism and insomnia, was low. In the absence of robust medical or counseling support, the use of medicinal cannabis in these cases is rarely justified.

“There is, however, evidence that medicinal cannabis may be beneficial in certain health conditions, such as reducing seizures associated with some forms of epilepsy, spasticity among those with multiple sclerosis, and managing certain types of pain, but our study shows the evidence for mental health disorders falls short.

“In the case of autism specifically, while the study showed some evidence medicinal cannabis could assist with a reduction in symptoms, it is worth noting that there is no one – or universal – experience of autism, so this finding should be treated with caution.”

Substance-Use Disorders: Benefits and Risks

The review found that medicinal cannabis does not work for all substance-use disorders. While it may help reduce cannabis dependence, it was also linked to increased cocaine cravings in people with cocaine-use disorder.

“Similar to how methadone is used to treat opioid-use disorder, cannabis medicines may form part of an effective treatment for those with a cannabis-use disorder. When administered alongside psychological therapy, an oral formulation of cannabis was shown to reduce cannabis smoking,” Dr. Wilson said.

“However, when medicinal cannabis was used to treat people with cocaine-use disorder, it increased their cravings. This means it should not be considered for this purpose and may, in fact, worsen cocaine dependence,” he said.

Researchers urge greater regulation for prescribing of medicinal cannabis

The rapid rise in prescribing and use of medicinal cannabis has drawn concern from major medical organizations, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia. These groups have pointed to weak regulation and ongoing uncertainty about how well these products work and how safe they are.

In response, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) launched a review of medicinal cannabis regulation, publishing more than 500 submissions in February.

“Our study provides a comprehensive and independent assessment of the benefits and risks of cannabis medicines, which may support the TGA and clinicians to make evidence-based decisions, helping to ensure patients receive effective treatments while minimizing harm from ineffective or unsafe cannabis products,” Dr. Wilson said.

Reference: “The efficacy and safety of cannabinoids for the treatment of mental disorders and substance use disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Jack Wilson, Olivia Dobson, Andrew Langcake, Palkesh Mishra, Zachary Bryant, Janni Leung, Danielle Dawson, Myfanwy Graham, Maree Teesson, Tom P Freeman, Wayne Hall, Gary C K Chan and Emily Stockings, 16 March 2026, The Lancet Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1016/S2215-0366(26)00015-5

The research was funded by the NHMRC. Wayne Hall and Myfanwy Graham have received consultation fees from the World Health Organization. Wayne Hall has received payment for expert testimony on the risks of cannabis use. Myfanwy Graham is an appropriate member of the Medicinal Cannabis Expert Working Group, Australian Department of Health, Ageing and Disability. Myfanwy Graham has also received funding from the Therapeutic Goods Administration for independent evidence reviews on medicinal cannabis. All other authors declare no competing interests.

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