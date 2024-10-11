NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Grounded by Hurricane Milton, What’s Next?

Following Hurricane Milton’s departure, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center remains shut as recovery efforts begin. The center’s teams are evaluating infrastructure integrity to determine a safe resume date for the upcoming Europa Clipper mission.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is still closed as Hurricane Milton moves away from the coast.

Ensuring the safety of all affected by the storm is NASA’s highest priority as they begin the assessment and recovery efforts.

Initial Recovery and Safety Assessments

Once the winds subsided to a safe level, the center’s Ride Out Team and engineering teams began initial checkouts to ensure bridges are safe and useable. Later, a larger assessment team will thoroughly check the entire center.

The agency’s Europa Clipper launch team will schedule an official launch date when teams from NASA and SpaceX are able to perform their assessments, and confirm it’s safe to launch. Teams are working to protect launch opportunities no earlier than Sunday, October 13. Clipper has launch opportunities through Wednesday, November 6.

Upcoming Europa Clipper Mission Updates

NASA will provide more information on Clipper launch opportunities as it becomes available.

