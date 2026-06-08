Scientists Recreate a Nuclear Fireball and Uncover Fallout’s Hidden Chemistry

By recreating a nuclear fireball, scientists uncovered unexpected chemistry that could change how radioactive fallout is understood.

In the first fraction of a second after a nuclear explosion or a major reactor accident, an immense surge of energy superheats the surrounding environment. Nearby materials and air are instantly vaporized, creating a rapidly expanding fireball made of gas and plasma.

As that fireball grows and cools, the vaporized material begins to condense into tiny solid particles. Those particles eventually become nuclear fallout.

Understanding exactly how fallout forms is important for improving safety assessments and helping scientists reconstruct the events that occurred during a nuclear incident. A new study from researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), published in Analytical Chemistry, takes a closer look at that process by examining how uranium, cerium, and cesium behave as they vaporize, react, and cool under carefully controlled conditions.

The findings suggest that commonly used fallout models may overlook important chemical interactions that occur as particles form.

“Changing how long materials remain at high temperature can alter chemical reactions and how volatile elements like cesium are incorporated into particles,” said LLNL scientist and author Rakia Dhaoui. “These particles preserve a record of how they formed. By studying these processes in a controlled system, we can replace assumptions with measurements, improve the models used to interpret nuclear debris, and support decision-making when it matters most.”

Simulating the Conditions Inside a Nuclear Fireball

To investigate how fallout develops, the researchers used a plasma flow reactor designed to reproduce part of the environment found inside a nuclear fireball.

The system allows scientists to feed specific combinations of materials into a high-temperature plasma, where they are vaporized. The resulting vapor then travels through a tube where the temperature can be precisely controlled as it cools.

The team tested two different cooling scenarios, known as thermal histories. In one case, the temperature steadily declined as the material moved through the reactor. In the second, the vapor remained at a higher temperature for a longer period before cooling quickly.

Because the reactor operates continuously, the researchers were able to collect material at multiple points along the system and observe how particles changed over time.

“Historical fallout studies indicate that the path materials take as they cool is important,” said Dhaoui. “Cooling rate and time at elevated temperature can alter chemical speciation and particle formation.”

How Uranium, Cerium, and Cesium Behave

The researchers selected uranium, cerium, and cesium because each element behaves differently during the condensation process.

Uranium is relatively less volatile, meaning it condensed earlier and served as a useful reference for comparison. Cerium, which is often used as a substitute for plutonium in laboratory studies, showed a condensation pattern similar to uranium. However, both elements displayed changes in their chemistry depending on the thermal history they experienced.

Cesium stood out from the other elements.

Unlike uranium and cerium, cesium condensed much later. When it remained at elevated temperatures for longer periods, it mixed far more extensively with the other materials in the system.

These observations indicate that fallout formation depends not only on when different elements condense, but also on how they interact chemically while cooling.

Improving Nuclear Fallout Models

Many current fallout models treat materials largely as separate components and only partially account for chemical reactions occurring between elements. The new results suggest that those interactions can play a much larger role than previously recognized.

By isolating the effects of thermal history in a controlled experimental setting, the researchers generated valuable data that can be used to test and refine models that have long relied on simplified assumptions.

The team plans to continue the work by studying more realistic combinations of materials, with the goal of better capturing the complexity of fallout formation under real-world conditions.

Reference: “Thermal Gradient Effects on Redox Evolution and Volatility-Driven Fractionation in Ternary U/Ce/Cs Condensates” by Rakia Dhaoui, Emily N. Weerakkody, Timothy P. Rose, Batikan Koroglu and Enrica Balboni, 24 April 2026, Analytical Chemistry.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5c07929

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