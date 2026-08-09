This Simple Daily Habit May Ease Pain and Depression

A steady daily routine may quietly protect the body from pain, depression, and the damaging effects of disrupted sleep.

A University of Missouri study suggests that a predictable routine may support physical and emotional health by helping the body keep time. Rather than focusing only on sleep, the researchers examined the broader pattern of activities that unfolds across the entire day.

The analysis included 67 adults with an average age of 68.3. Thirty-seven had insomnia, while 30 were considered good sleepers. Participants reported the timing of activities such as sleeping, eating, and socializing, along with their levels of pain, depression, and body mass index (BMI).

The findings were published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine.

To measure routine regularity, participants recorded the timing of five activities for seven days: getting out of bed, having their first social interaction, beginning work or another main daytime activity, eating dinner, and going to bed. An activity counted as consistent when it occurred within 45 minutes of the person’s usual time. This allowed the researchers to assess the overall structure of each participant’s day rather than looking only at bedtime and wake time.

Consistency Linked to Less Pain and Depression

As expected, those with insomnia experienced more pain and substantially more symptoms of depression than good sleepers. However, people with more consistent daily schedules tended to report less pain, fewer depressive symptoms, and a lower BMI, regardless of whether they had insomnia.

One unexpected result was that older adults with insomnia did not have less regular routines than the good sleepers. Both groups followed similarly consistent schedules, even though those with insomnia reported more pain and markedly more symptoms of depression. The researchers said this suggests that some people may preserve a stable daily rhythm despite ongoing sleep problems.

“Regardless of sleep quality, those who reported having a regular daily routine had lower levels of physical pain and less depression compared to those without a daily routine,” said Eunjin Tracy, an assistant professor in the University of Missouri College of Education and Human Development. “If we are consistent with when we wake up, eat, work or study, interact with others, and go to bed, those time cues help synchronize our internal body clocks. Over the long term, that seems to be linked with improved health outcomes.”

How Daily Timing Resets the Body Clock

Activities repeated at predictable times can serve as signals for the circadian system, the network of internal clocks that coordinates sleep, alertness, mood, metabolism, and many other biological functions. Light is the body’s most powerful timing cue, but meals, exercise, work, and social contact can also help reinforce a regular daily pattern.

“When we regulate our circadian rhythm well, our bodies function well, but if it gets too distracted, our bodies don’t function as well,” Tracy said.

The Hidden Cost of Social Jet Lag

One common source of disruption is social jet lag, which occurs when a person’s schedule shifts between weekdays and weekends. Sleeping late on Saturday and Sunday may feel like a chance to catch up, but repeatedly changing sleep and wake times can push the body’s clock away from its usual schedule.

“As someone who wakes up and goes to bed at the same time every day, I think a daily routine can be helpful for people of all ages across their lifespan,” Tracy said. “There is growing awareness about the concept of social jet lag, waking up and going to bed at different times on weekends compared to weekdays, and the disruptions it causes to our circadian rhythm, so hopefully this research helps more people consider the health benefits of a daily routine. Since one-third of our lives will be spent sleeping, I think health and well-being research should be looked at holistically from a 24-hour perspective and not just focus on when we are awake.”

Reference: “Behavioral-social rhythms and insomnia symptoms: associations with pain, body mass index, and depressive symptoms among older adults” by Eunjin Lee Tracy, Christine J. So, Brian Chin, Yuxi Xie, H. Matthew Lehrer, Jill A. Kanaley, Brant P. Hasler and Daniel J. Buysse, 15 March 2026, Journal of Behavioral Medicine.

DOI: 10.1007/s10865-026-00646-6

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