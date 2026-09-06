Women Who Ate More Antioxidants Had Strikingly Lower Rates of Cervical Cancer

Women with the most antioxidant-rich diets had a strikingly lower prevalence of cervical cancer in a nationwide analysis.

A cervical cancer diagnosis is usually traced back to one dominant cause: persistent infection with a high-risk strain of human papillomavirus (HPV). But infection alone does not determine who develops cancer, leaving researchers interested in the other biological and lifestyle factors that may shape what happens over the many years between infection and disease.

A new nationwide analysis suggests diet could be one of those factors. Women with diets richer in several antioxidant nutrients had substantially lower cervical cancer prevalence, an association that remained after researchers accounted for a range of other influences. The findings do not show that antioxidants prevent cervical cancer, but they raise intriguing questions about whether nutrition, oxidative stress, and immune function may affect HPV-related disease progression.

Published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, the study analyzed National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data collected from 2003 to 2018. Researchers compared 174 women who reported a history of cervical cancer with 870 matched participants who did not report the disease.

Measuring a Diet’s Antioxidant Strength

Instead of examining one vitamin at a time, the team used the Composite Dietary Antioxidant Index (CDAI). The validated score combines reported intake of vitamins A, C, and E, carotenoids, zinc, and selenium, offering a broader view of the antioxidant potential of a person’s diet.

These nutrients come from a varied mix of foods. Fruits and vegetables supply vitamin C and carotenoids, while nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, and other foods contribute vitamin E, zinc, and selenium. The index does not identify a single protective food or prescribe an ideal menu. It captures the combined intake of several nutrients that may work through overlapping biological pathways.

Each one-point increase in CDAI was associated with an 11.4% lower prevalence of cervical cancer after the researchers accounted for other possible influences. Women in the highest third of scores had a 55.8% lower prevalence than those in the lowest third.

Why Antioxidants Could Matter

Nearly all cervical cancers begin with persistent infection by a high-risk strain of HPV. Most infections are cleared by the immune system, but some remain for years and can gradually alter cervical cells. This slow progression creates a long window during which immune function, inflammation, smoking, metabolic health, and other factors may affect whether abnormal cells advance toward cancer.

One possible link is oxidative stress. Reactive oxygen species are unstable molecules produced during normal metabolism, infection, and inflammation. When they accumulate faster than the body can control them, they can damage DNA, proteins, and cell membranes. Persistent HPV infection may contribute to this imbalance, potentially creating conditions that favor further cellular damage.

Antioxidants help neutralize reactive molecules, while several nutrients included in the CDAI also support immune activity and the maintenance of healthy tissues.

Why the Findings Require Caution

Women with a history of cervical cancer were more likely to smoke, have obesity, and live alone than those without the disease. Researchers adjusted for these and other measured factors, but diet may also reflect differences in income, health care access, physical activity, and overall health that population surveys cannot fully capture.

The study also cannot establish cause and effect because diet and cancer history were assessed at roughly the same time. Some women may have changed their eating habits after diagnosis; cancer history was self-reported, and a 24-hour dietary recall may not represent long-term eating patterns. The analysis focused on prevalence among survivors rather than following cancer-free women to determine who later developed the disease.

Acknowledging these limitations, the authors wrote, “These findings suggest that dietary antioxidant intake may play a potential role in the prevention of cervical cancer. However, further prospective studies are needed to confirm this association and clarify the underlying mechanisms.”

Reference: “Association between Composite Dietary Antioxidant Index and cervical cancer: A population-based cross-sectional study” by Maozhu Lang, Le Dang, Shuwen Zhang and Lan Zhu, 19 August 2026, International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics.

DOI: 10.1002/ijgo.71276d

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