6 Simple Scent Games That Can Make Your Dog Happier

A dog’s nose is a gateway to a richer world, and scent-filled walks, games, and food hunts can transform boredom and stress into excitement, focus, and discovery.

While we are captivated by a vivid sunset and breathtaking views, dogs have their noses to the ground, reading the odor stories left behind by other dogs and animals. The pile of crinkling autumn leaves that gathers the smells of passers-by provides a snapshot of how dogs connect with their world—through scent.

But sniffing isn’t just a hobby for dogs. Studies have shown specific scents introduced to the environment can reduce dogs’ stress and boredom, increase relaxed behaviors, and increase engagement with toys or their surroundings.

Research has shown dogs have scent preferences. The novelty of the scent also appears to be important.

So providing opportunities for dogs to sniff more of the environment and put their nose to use may be the ultimate way to enrich their well-being, no matter their age, breed, or size.

This is something professional dog trainers already know, as our recent study published in Applied Animal Behaviour Science highlights. Based on the study’s findings, here are six ways you can provide different types and varieties of scent enrichment for your dog. They are an easy, low-impact, and low-cost way to provide mental stimulation and expand your dog’s world.

1. Train Your Dog to Track Hidden Scents

Scent work classes have been growing in popularity. They involve pet dogs learning to find a hidden scent and signaling the location.

Engaging in scent work has been shown to increase optimism in dogs and help build more focus compared to other sports, such as those requiring agility. Trainers agree it is good for a dog’s overall wellbeing.

Pet dogs trained in scent work have contributed to dog-citizen science projects—sniffing out invasive pests and wildlife and helping advance lung cancer detection.

You can even teach your dog to locate your phone, wallet, or keys with this training exercise.

2. Turn Everyday Walks Into Sniffing Adventures

These are walks centered on letting a dog safely explore the world with their nose, with no social disturbances from other dogs or people. A kind of “sniffari”.

Allowing dogs to “read the local news” of their environment is low-cost, easy to implement for all caregivers, and commonly used by dog trainers. “Sniff spaces or parks” are rented spaces to book and may be better choices for some than dog parks.

3. Bring New and Interesting Scents Into the Home

Adding scents of animal or plant origin to a dog’s home environment can encourage exploration with their noses (without consuming anything). In turn, this can produce various behavioral benefits, such as increasing optimism in dogs and the amount of time they spend resting.

Animal scents may be straw bedding, sheep poo, rabbit urine, an old saddle, a brush used by another animal, feathers, or animal hair safely introduced in a container or sack for investigation.

Plant scents such as food essence (for example, vanilla or coconut), dried thyme, lavender oil, or fresh oregano diluted in water and sprayed or scattered on surfaces can help dogs relax and bark less.

4. Create a Dog-Friendly Sensory Garden

These are outdoor areas planted with pet-friendly herbs, plants, and flowers. These include rosemary, basil, thyme, catnip, lavender, valerian, parsley, and mint.

Check in with your vet to ensure your choices are right for your dog.

5. Make Mealtime a Scent-Based Treasure Hunt

This is a kind of food treasure hunt where dogs search for scattered food on the ground, in the grass or leaves, or hidden across an area.

Dogs do need to learn to do this. You can help them do so by pointing treats out and using a word to encourage them a few times until they become proficient.

6. Build Indoor Games Around Your Dog’s Nose

Food hidden in material mats (a “snuffle mat”) or activity mats with pockets and flaps can be a great supervised indoor activity.

Alternatively, recycle cardboard boxes by arranging them in different-sized layers across a room, and hide treats or a favorite toy inside them for an exciting treasure hunt.

If you’re not already using scent-based activities—whether you’re a trainer or dog caregiver—it’s well worth trying them. They’re simple, engaging, and hugely rewarding for dogs.

Reference: ““Scent work is incorporated in almost everything I do”: Investigating dog trainers’ perceptions of scent-based activities for companion dogs” by Jade Fountain, Todd J. McWhorter, Robert Hewings and Susan J. Hazel, 12 October 2025, Applied Animal Behaviour Science.

DOI: 10.1016/j.applanim.2025.106837

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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