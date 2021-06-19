Biologists Raise Alarm: Brain Damage Caused by Even Small Amounts of Plasticizers

The plasticizers contained in many everyday objects can impair important brain functions in humans. Biologists from the University of Bayreuth warn of this danger in an article in Communications Biology. Their study shows that even small amounts of the plasticizers bisphenol A and bisphenol S disrupt the transmission of signals between nerve cells in the brains of fish. The researchers consider it very likely that similar interference can also occur in the brains of adult humans. They, therefore, call for the rapid development of alternative plasticizers that do not pose a risk to the central nervous system.
Bisphenols are plasticizers that are found in a large number of plastic products worldwide — for example, in food packaging, plastic tableware, drinking bottles, toys, tooth fillings, and babies’ dummies. In recent years, numerous health risks have already been associated with them, especially with bisphenol A (BPA). The Bayreuth research team led by Dr. Peter Machnik at the Animal Physiology research group (led by Prof. Dr. Stefan Schuster) has now for the first time investigated the effects of plasticizers on signal transmission between nerve cells in the adult brain. The study covers not only BPA, but also bisphenol S (BPS), which is often considered less harmful to health. Their findings: Both plasticizers impair communication between the nerve cells of the brain.
Permanent damage to the nervous system
The harmful effects on the brain mainly affect the delicate balance between different neuronal functions. While some brain cells transmit signals that trigger a state of excitation in downstream cells, other brain cells have the function of inhibiting downstream cells. However, the coordination of both excitation and inhibition is essential for an intact central nervous system. “It is well known that numerous disorders in the nervous system of vertebrates are triggered by the fact that excitatory signals and inhibitory signals are not or only inadequately coordinated. So, it is all the more alarming that the plasticizers BPA and BPS significantly impair precisely this coordination,” explains Dr. Peter Machnik, lead author of the study.
“We were surprised how many vital brain functions in fish are affected by the plasticizers used in numerous industries. This damage, as we were able to show, does not occur immediately. However, when the brain cells are exposed to small amounts of BPA or BPS for a month, the damage is unmistakable,” says Elisabeth Schirmer, a doctoral student from Bayreuth and first author of the study. It turns out that the plasticizers influence the action potential of brain cells. They alter the chemical and electrical transmission of signals through the synapses. In addition, they disrupt the circuits that are important for the perception and processing of acoustic and visual stimuli.
Studies on Mauthner cells in goldfish
The discovery of the damage caused by plasticizers came from detailed studies on live goldfish. The focus was on the two largest nerve cells in fish brain, the Mauthner cells. They integrate all sensory stimuli, all of which must be processed quickly and in a precisely coordinated manner when predators approach. In this case, the Mauthner cells trigger life-saving escape reactions. Due to this function, which is essential for survival, they have become particularly robust in the course of evolution. Mauthner cells are able to ward off damaging influences to a certain extent, or to compensate for damage afterwards. This makes it all the more significant that plasticizers are able to cause considerable damage to these cells.
Transferability of the results to humans — Demand for alternative plasticizers
“The findings obtained through studies on fish brains justify the assessment that BPA and BPS can also seriously damage the brains of adult humans. Against this background, it is essential that science and industry develop new plasticizers to replace these bisphenols, while being safe for human health,” says Dr. Peter Machnik. Prof. Dr. Stefan Schuster adds: “The efficiency of the research techniques we used in our study could, in addition, prove a valuable aid in the development of alternative plasticizers. They make it possible to quickly and inexpensively test how a substance under consideration affects brain cells.”
Reference: “Bisphenols exert detrimental effects on neuronal signaling in mature vertebrate brains” by Elisabeth Schirmer, Stefan Schuster and Peter Machnik, 12 April 2021, Communications Biology.
DOI: 10.1038/s42003-021-01966-w
The research was funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) as part of a Reinhart Koselleck project.
Gee, I wonder what the rich men will do? Think Biden will treat this info as the life ending mess they made (again) will urgency?
Humanity, and everything else, is cooked.
Pollutions of everý kind along with threat due to incread not proporly destroyed plastic waste mùstbe checked.On the other hand strict necessady ìs there to cultue natùre and preserve natural habitations includig the tenants wìth due care.
Equal imprtance is present for civilization as well as the habitants grown by nature.Bùt pollution of every kind created by cìvilians due to modern uses must be checked.
Stop manufacturing it then… And fluorescent bulbs
We stopped using florescent bulbs since LED became available in the USA. IM NOT sure how anyone can ingest these bispenols.
I don’t know what Biden has to do with this.
Is it just by ingesting the plastics or an animal that ingested it? They don’t say how we expose ourselves to it.
Even with LED there is no escape. They can damage the retina of the eye. I replaced my amalgams with composite, now I find they have BPA. There is no way out.
wrong..no mention how it would get to the human brain. need the story on how it would get to the human brain… gasoline will kill you if you drink it, do we stop making gasoline because it will kill you.
Any time heat or acidity (lemonade, soda) are applied to BPA/BPS containing products the BPA/BPS leeches out. It winds up in our food, our environment & breaks down in the ocean winding up in all marine life. Fun side note: BPA started as a birth control. So, not only does it mess with your brain but it also reeks havoc on your endocrin system
Farting, although a very good stress release has been known to cause permanent brain damage if one is subjected to repeatedly inhaling butt-air. Study finds it best to fill up balloons sell them at birthday parties to make money for brain surgery.
Fool
I incorrect if I say that years ago plastic caused the frogs (male) to turn female and also exhibit other weird mutations?
Start a petition please somebody do something and be able to get rid of chloride and fluoride completely in water! SMART people would do this to make a killing!
Wait! These findings are meaningless without concurrence from the American Chemistry Council.
The BPA leaches into water in bottled water, particularly when bottles are not stored in optimal conditions, such as if exposed to sunlight. I think I also heard that as plastics age/ break down they release the BPA. We’ve consumed it for decades from reheating food in Tupperware. It’s no wonder it seems so many kids have attention deficits etc. The remaining Koch brother need to be burned at the stake.
Huh… wonder if its the cause of M.S.
What about the plastic that passes PAST the
“BRAINS BLOOD FILTERS” THAT DONT STOP THE PLASTIC FROM
ENTERING THE HUMAN BRAIN, WHICH THEY HAVE FOUND……