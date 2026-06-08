NASA’s Latest Update on International Space Station Leak

NASA has released a new update on a long-running air leak aboard the International Space Station, detailing recent developments involving a troubled section of the orbiting laboratory and precautionary measures taken to protect the crew.

The issue involves the PrK transfer tunnel inside Russia’s Zvezda service module, where cracks have been causing small atmosphere leaks since 2019. NASA and Roscosmos have spent years tracking the problem, investigating its root cause, and applying both temporary and permanent sealants in an effort to reduce air loss.

Leak Rate Increases and New Areas Raise Concern

During Progress 95 cargo spacecraft operations in the week of June 1, Roscosmos detected a significant change in the situation. According to NASA, the leak rate increased to approximately two pounds per day, and engineers identified additional areas within the PrK that were suspected of leaking.

In response, Roscosmos decided to move forward with a more extensive inspection and repair effort on Friday morning. The plan involved cutting a bracket to gain better access to a location believed to be a potential source of the leak. Because the procedure carried a higher risk of affecting the surrounding structure, NASA took additional safety precautions.

Astronauts Enter Safe Haven During Repair Preparations

As preparations for the repair work began, NASA directed the four members of SpaceX Crew-12 and NASA astronaut Chris Williams to enter a heightened safety posture known as a safe haven. Williams arrived at the station aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft.

The astronauts temporarily sheltered inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft while engineers evaluated the situation and prepared for the planned repair activities.

Repair Effort Put on Hold

Later that morning, Roscosmos decided not to proceed with the structural repair work and instead paused the operation to collect more data and perform additional assessments.

The review included inspections of newly identified areas of concern and an examination of locations where sealants had previously been applied. NASA strongly supported the decision to gather more information before moving ahead with any structural work.

Following the change in plans, Crew-12 and Williams ended their safe haven procedures and returned to normal operations aboard the space station.

NASA said it will continue working with Roscosmos and the station’s other international partners to fully assess the situation and help develop a lasting solution to the ongoing leak problem.

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