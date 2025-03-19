NASA’s Crew-9 Returns After 286-Day Mission With a Spectacular Splashdown in the Gulf of America

SpaceX Crew-9’s return to Earth marks another milestone in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, with four astronauts safely completing their long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station.
From record-breaking spacewalks to innovative scientific experiments, the crew pushed the boundaries of space research, investigating everything from plant growth to stem cell technology and even deploying the first wooden satellite. Their journey spanned millions of miles, testing human endurance in microgravity while paving the way for future Moon and Mars missions. Meanwhile, their trusty Dragon spacecraft, Freedom, completed its fourth mission and will soon be prepped for another adventure.
Crew-9 Returns to Earth
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 safely returned to Earth on Tuesday, completing the agency’s ninth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station. The crew splashed down in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, in the Gulf of America.
The mission brought home NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. They landed at 5:57 p.m. EDT on March 18, where SpaceX recovery teams were on standby to retrieve the spacecraft and assist the crew. Once back on shore, the astronauts will travel to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to reunite with their families.
Mission Success and Presidential Influence
“We are thrilled to have Suni, Butch, Nick, and Aleksandr home after their months-long mission conducting vital science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance aboard the International Space Station,” said NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro. “Per President Trump’s direction, NASA and SpaceX worked diligently to pull the schedule a month earlier. This international crew and our teams on the ground embraced the Trump Administration’s challenge of an updated, and somewhat unique, mission plan, to bring our crew home. Through preparation, ingenuity, and dedication, we achieve great things together for the benefit of humanity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible from low Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars.”
Launch and Docking Details
Hague and Gorbunov launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on September 28, 2024, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. They docked at the station’s Harmony module the following day. Williams and Wilmore traveled to the station separately on June 5, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as part of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test. They arrived on June 6.
In August, NASA announced the uncrewed return of Starliner and integrated Wilmore and Williams into the space station’s Expedition 71/72, planning their return on Crew-9. The full crew of four undocked at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday to begin their journey home.
Miles Traveled and Days in Space
Williams and Wilmore traveled 121,347,491 miles during their mission, spent 286 days in space, and completed 4,576 orbits around Earth. Hague and Gorbunov traveled 72,553,920 miles during their mission, spent 171 days in space, and completed 2,736 orbits around Earth. The Crew-9 mission was the first spaceflight for Gorbunov. Hague has logged 374 days in space over his two missions, Williams has logged 608 days in space over her three flights, and Wilmore has logged 464 days in space over his three flights.
Spacewalks and Scientific Contributions
Throughout its mission, Crew-9 contributed to a host of science and maintenance activities and technology demonstrations. Williams conducted two spacewalks, joined by Wilmore for one and Hague for another, removing a radio frequency group antenna assembly from the station’s truss, collecting samples from the station’s external surface for analysis, installing patches to cover damaged areas of light filters on an X-ray telescope, and more. Williams now holds the record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut, with 62 hours and 6 minutes outside of station, and is fourth on the all-time spacewalk duration list.
Groundbreaking Research and Experiments
The American crew members conducted more than 150 unique scientific experiments and technology demonstrations between them, with over 900 hours of research. This research included investigations on plant growth and quality, as well as the potential of stem cell technology to address blood diseases, autoimmune disorders, and cancers. They also tested lighting systems to help astronauts maintain circadian rhythms, loaded the first wooden satellite for deployment, and took samples from the space station’s exterior to study whether microorganisms can survive in space.
Dragon’s Fourth Journey
The Crew-9 mission was the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft named Freedom. It also previously supported NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3. The spacecraft will return to Florida for inspection and processing at SpaceX’s refurbishing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where teams will inspect the Dragon, analyze data on its performance, and begin processing for its next flight.
The Crew-9 mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which ensures safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station. Its return comes shortly after NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 launch, which docked at the station on March 16 to begin another long-duration science expedition.
By expanding research time and opportunities for discovery in microgravity, the Commercial Crew Program plays a crucial role in advancing space exploration. It not only supports scientific investigations aboard the space station but also helps NASA prepare for future human missions to the Moon and Mars.
