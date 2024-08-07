Starliner Astronauts in Limbo: Why NASA Just Hit the Pause Button on SpaceX Crew-9

NASA and SpaceX have rescheduled the Crew-9 mission launch to the International Space Station for late September, allowing extra time to ensure the safe return of the Boeing Crew Flight Test. The schedule adjustment also helps avoid conflicts with other space missions, including the Soyuz handover and NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than Tuesday, September 24, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Previously, the target date was August 18.

This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory. Starliner ground teams are taking their time to analyze the results of recent docked hot-fire testing, finalize flight rationale for the spacecraft’s integrated propulsion system, and confirm system reliability ahead of Starliner’s return to Earth. NASA and Boeing continue to evaluate the spacecraft’s readiness, and no decisions have been made regarding Starliner’s return.

The Crew-9 launch adjustment also deconflicts the next SpaceX rotation with the upcoming Soyuz handover targeted for no earlier than mid-September. Teams are working to prepare the Crew-9 mission to be ready to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to deconflict with pad preparations for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission beginning this September at nearby Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center. NASA also will adjust the launch of SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply services mission to no earlier than mid-October.

The agency will host a media teleconference at 12:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, August 7, with agency leadership to discuss ongoing operations, including NASA’s Crew-9, Crew-8, and Crew Flight Test missions.