Beyond Pain Relief: Scientists Discover a Protein That Could Stop Osteoarthritis in Its Tracks

Researchers have identified the SHP protein as a key regulator that suppresses cartilage-degrading enzymes and slows osteoarthritis progression.
For millions of people living with osteoarthritis, treatment options have long focused on one thing: managing pain. But while medications and injections may temporarily ease aching knees and stiff fingers, they do little to stop the slow destruction of cartilage that lies at the heart of the disease.
Now, scientists in South Korea say they may have uncovered a powerful new way to protect joints before the damage becomes irreversible.
In a new study published in Nature Communications, researchers identified a protein called SHP (NR0B2) that appears to act as a natural defender of cartilage. The team found that SHP levels decline as osteoarthritis progresses, accelerating joint deterioration. Restoring the protein in animal models not only reduced cartilage damage but also improved joint function and eased pain, raising hopes for therapies that could one day slow or even halt the disease itself.
The research was led by Dr. Chul-Ho Lee and Dr. Yong-Hoon Kim at the Laboratory Animal Resource Center of the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB), in collaboration with Prof. JinHyun Kim at Chungnam National University Hospital.
SHP protects vulnerable cartilage
To investigate SHP’s role, the researchers analyzed cartilage tissue from osteoarthritis patients as well as animal models of the disease. They discovered that SHP protein levels dropped sharply as osteoarthritis advanced, suggesting that the loss of this protective molecule may contribute directly to cartilage breakdown.
Further experiments revealed just how important the protein may be. Mice lacking SHP developed more severe pain and experienced faster cartilage degeneration than normal mice. In contrast, restoring SHP levels in affected joints significantly reduced cartilage damage and improved mobility, highlighting the protein’s potential as a therapeutic target.
A pathway slows cartilage breakdown
The mechanistic work showed that SHP helps defend cartilage by reducing the production of enzymes that destroy the tissue, especially MMP-3 and MMP-13.
These enzymes are known to break down cartilage. For the first time, the researchers showed that SHP blocks these enzymes at the signaling level by controlling the IKKβ/NF-κB pathway, helping preserve cartilage structure.
Gene delivery reduces damage
The team then tested whether SHP could be used therapeutically through gene delivery. After injecting a viral vector carrying the SHP gene into affected joints, the researchers observed lasting benefits from a single treatment.
Even in animals that already had osteoarthritis, the approach significantly reduced cartilage damage and relieved pain.
“This study is the first to demonstrate that the SHP protein plays a critical role in protecting cartilage during the development and progression of osteoarthritis,” said Dr. Chul-Ho Lee, the study’s lead investigator. “Therapeutic strategies targeting SHP may offer a new approach to slowing or preventing osteoarthritis progression.”
Reference: “Small heterodimer partner protects against osteoarthritis by inhibiting IKKβ/NF-κB-mediated matrix-degrading enzymes in chondrocytes” by Eun-Jung Kang, Jung-Ran Noh, Jae-Hoon Kim, Ji Ah Park, Jeong-Pin Ahn, Min-Chan Kim, Jung Hyeon Choi, Young-Keun Choi, In-Bok Lee, Dong-Hee Choi, Yun Jeong Seo, Yoon Seok Jung, Kyoung-Shim Kim, Jung Hwan Hwang, Yong-Bum Kim, Jong-Soo Lee, Bon Jeong Ku, Jin-Ok Jeong, Hueng-Sik Choi, Jinhyun Kim, Yong-Hoon Kim and Chul-Ho Lee, 21 February 2026, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-69864-5
This research was supported by the Mid-career Researcher Program of the Ministry of Science and ICT and by the Major Research Programs of the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB).
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
What is the name of new treatment for wornout cartelages/ osteoarthritis
I suffer with knee joint pain in both of my legs
Very encouraging news. In my case it’s early stage of knee bone on bone. Any treatment to avoid total knee replacement is highly appreciated. Please let me know.
Try a carnivore diet or keto, ive been on it now for 4 years i am 78 years old it’s fixed my knees no longer use walking stick, I do deep squats twice a week
I suffer with knee joint pain in both of my legs and hands
I have athristis on both knees wat do you think i can take please im in so much pain and im 61 years old
Sounds very encouraging.
Probably too late for me, I, 68 ,bone on bone, if there’s a study let me know, [email protected]
I have bone on bone and mainly when I go out in a wheelchair- I’d love to be able to walk but I don’t want the operation..
I’m in so much pain it’s about to get the best of me, hands, shoulders, both knees bone on bone, if you need someone to try it out on , I’m available!!!
Hello can pain go away
I’m spunky and have a lot of sass. However, Im not running any marathons lately ….in fact I have to be lifted from my reclinerI and haven’t been able to walk at all for about 6 months and as I see my muscles getting weaker…..Im getting very very grumpy and want to get moving again!!
Unfortunately somehow Im 82 and have bone on bone that progressed from from 2009 when I was jumping on a trampoline trying to lose 5 more pound before departing on a 9 week book tour. I will not have knee replacements.
Please help me.
I’ll try this out any time
Sounds very encouraging, i also have been diagnosed with ostio in both knees.can’ t wait for something like this to be availiable to relieve pain. I also still try to do as much as possible & work through the oain barrier.(like so many others)
對於疼痛的關節可以得到緩解～我想試試
Need help being trying to do my best with this pain I’m 69 very hard to get around trying to do my best going to the gym 3 days a week eating healthy can’t walk like before little steps at a time still trying to hold a job have no choice bills have to be patient or I will be in the streets? I lots jobs could not work the pain is so bad
What is the name of the product great information but the name thank you and please
I have bone on bone and so much pain all I can do is cry I can’t drive having work since January I don’t want the surgery but look like I’m going to how to break down and do it because it’s not fair to my husband we are used to travel . I just want to get back with my life. I’m only 57 years old I wish I could get happy. Please please.
Get a replacement, I did and 3 weeks later I was playing pickleball
I am 70
My cat loves delicious lima beans. She does not have knee pain.
My cat eats Doritos and has a lot of knee pain
I am 56 years old doing Custodial work for 30 years my hands and my knees and feet everyday I wake up in pain and swollen!! Need HELP!!
Help me am in pain
I’m just starting to get arthritis pain so this would be great for me, too catch it early. I have hip, feet, shoulder and hand pain.
I learns same. Because I have pain in my knees and also moistly gut
What is name of product ??
How to order ??
Any s8de effect of it??
As I have stated I have pain in my knees and guts if send me more advice’s I am happy
I am 56 years old doing Custodial work for 30 years my hands and my knees and feet everyday I wake up in pain and swollen!! Need HELP!!
After my laparoscopic hysterectomy, removal of ovaries, removal of 10 cm. Mayoma, removal of polyps… after two months of recovery my left knee has problems at first it is so difficult to walk and after two weeks I can’t bend it I went to ER then after meds I can’t slowly bend it and can slowly walk but I walk funny, yesterday I can’t take it anymore so I’ve had my x ray is normal ultrasound is also normal then after three days I will have the results of my MRI. I wish to Allah it’s not that serious… Otherwise I needed help.
In Sha Allah Khair
I am 51. A healthcare assistant for five years here in The Emirates. I have been living and working here for fifteen years and counting. I’m jobless and bills are piling up I just want my normal life back I can’t work like this my job is so physical and multitasking so toxic I can’t afford to lose my knee like this! I have a son who’s in college back in Manila, and a very sick mom who needs my care and financial support.
I needed knee meds that’s effective not like this after the orthopedic will prescribe meds mafi fayda nothing else changed Shu hadha meniscus, cyst it’s just a diagnostic bs