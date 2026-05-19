Scientists Discover Cheap, Natural Remedy for High Blood Pressure

Peppermint oil lowered blood pressure in adults with mild hypertension during a 20-day study, offering a potentially inexpensive and effective treatment option.

New research suggests that daily peppermint oil supplements may help reduce mildly elevated blood pressure.

Researchers at the University of Lancashire found that taking 100 microliters (about 0.0034 fluid ounces) of peppermint oil twice a day for 20 days lowered systolic blood pressure, the top number in a blood pressure reading, by an average of 8.5 mmHg.

The study, published in PLOS One, points to a potentially simple, affordable, and well-tolerated approach for helping people manage slightly elevated blood pressure.

Researchers Highlight Potential Alternative to Medication

Lead author Dr. Jonnie Sinclair, Reader in Sport and Health Sciences, said, “High blood pressure is one of the biggest causes of heart disease and death worldwide, and it costs a huge amount of money to treat. Although medicines are commonly used to treat it, it’s not always clear how well they work in the long term, and they can cause unwanted side effects.”

Peppermint contains compounds such as menthol and flavonoids. In the study, 40 adults between the ages of 18 and 65 were randomly divided into two groups. Participants with prehypertension or stage 1 hypertension who took a small daily dose of peppermint oil showed improvements, while those given a peppermint-flavored placebo without the active oil experienced little change.

In addition to systolic blood pressure, researchers also monitored body measurements, blood test results, diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number in a blood pressure reading), heart rate, mental well-being, and sleep quality.

Study Suggests Simple Treatment With Global Potential

Dr. Sinclair added, “Our findings were very positive, and they have significant clinical implications, especially given arterial hypertension is the most common preventable risk factor for cardiometabolic disease and the greatest single risk factor for global mortality.

“Peppermint oil is low in calories and price, so it’s proved to be a very simple and cost-effective solution to potentially treat millions of people around the world.”

Reference: “Effects of peppermint (Mentha x piperita L.) oil on cardiometabolic outcomes in patients with pre- and stage 1 hypertension: A placebo randomized controlled trial” by Jonathan Sinclair, Benjamin Sant, XuanYi Du, Gareth Shadwell, Stephanie Dillon, Bobbie Butters and Lindsay Bottoms, 23 April 2026, PLOS ONE.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0344538

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