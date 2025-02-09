Breakthrough Drug Reverses Aging in Skin, Speeds Up Healing

Topical ABT-263 effectively reduced several senescence markers in aged skin, preparing it for improved wound healing.
Researchers from Boston University’s School of Medicine have identified a promising treatment that could improve wound healing in aging skin. Their study, published in the journal Aging, reveals that the drug ABT-263 can significantly accelerate skin repair by eliminating old, damaged cells known as senescent cells.
As people grow older, their bodies accumulate senescent cells—cells that have stopped functioning properly but remain in tissues, interfering with normal healing processes. This buildup is particularly problematic in the skin, where it contributes to slower recovery from injuries. The research team, which includes Maria Shvedova, Rex Jeya Rajkumar Samdavid Thanapaul, Joy Ha, Jannat Dhillon, Grace H. Shin, Jack Crouch, Adam C. Gower, Sami Gritli, and Daniel S. Roh, investigated whether ABT-263, a senolytic drug designed to selectively remove these dysfunctional cells, could enhance skin regeneration.
Their findings show that when ABT-263 is applied topically to the skin of older mice, it effectively clears senescent cells and significantly speeds up wound healing. This discovery could pave the way for new treatments targeting slow-healing wounds in older adults, particularly in post-surgical recovery and chronic wound care.
Researchers applied ABT-263 to the skin of aged mice for five days. The treated skin showed fewer signs of cellular aging, and when small wounds were created, they healed much faster compared to untreated mice. By day 24, 80% of the mice treated with ABT-263 had fully healed wounds, compared to just 56% of untreated mice.
A Surprising Role for Inflammation in Healing
Interestingly, ABT-263 triggered a brief spike of inflammation in the skin, which surprisingly helped the healing process. The inflammation seemed to “wake up” the skin’s repair systems, making them respond more quickly to wounds. Additionally, ABT-263 increased the activity of genes related to wound repair, such as those involved in collagen production and the growth of new blood vessels, both essential for skin strength and regeneration.
The study also found that ABT-263 selectively reduced senescent cells in aged mice without affecting young mice, suggesting the drug is particularly effective in older tissues where these damaged cells accumulate. Moreover, because ABT-263 was applied directly to the skin, it avoided the common side effects associated with oral senolytic drugs.
According to the researchers, “Our study underscores the potential of topical senolytic treatments to enhance wound healing in aging skin, presenting a potentially promising strategy for preoperative care.”
While the results are promising, more research is needed to confirm whether this treatment is safe and effective for humans. However, this study represents an exciting step forward in regenerative medicine, opening new opportunities to improve wound healing in aging skin.
Reference: “Topical ABT-263 treatment reduces aged skin senescence and improves subsequent wound healing” by Maria Shvedova, Rex Jeya Rajkumar Samdavid Thanapaul, Joy Ha, Jannat Dhillon, Grace H. Shin, Jack Crouch, Adam C. Gower, Sami Gritli and Daniel S. Roh, 3 December 2024, Aging.
DOI: 10.18632/aging.206165
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Would this drug help lichen scerosis patiets?
I have seen such a cream and was given a tube for free from Michael Garron Hospital, it was called COLONOPLAST ( pretty sure that’s the name on the tube or very close). This was at least a year ago. Its rapid healing ability made me call it a miracle cream, I have never seen anything like it. I asked a physician about it much later and the physician appeared to not know what I was talking about. This stuff already exists and is in at least one hospital.
24 days to completely heal? I complain if one of my cuts don’t heal in two weeks. I have inflammation due to psoriasis. I don’t know if that is another key to look at as far as information contributing to Healing. Also because of the information should I get a Pokemon I get clear oozing fluid for several days before it stops unless I can keep pressure on it. So there is disadvantages to having information even though my skin heals Within the week to two weeks depending on the cut
You can also you can also use Manuka honey medical grade they sell on Amazon. Or E bay look online. It was the only thing that healed my husband’s graft after surgery. It’s also good for toothache and many other things. It’s an Australian honey
Um, 24 days?? Just use CRASH Cream , it’s way better than this stuff and I bet it’s a 10th of the cost.
Used for dementia?
Thank you for that info.
As with all pharmaceuticals ABT-236 has side effects
My mother has a pressure sore that’s not healing. I very much want to be able to take her home, but this troublesome wound is making that impossible. Could this New ABT-236 help? Is there anything else that would help?
DMSO does the same thing and has more beneficial properties..
What is DMSO?
@Tamara Vance – All I know is that a lady was taking that DMSO stuff and she ended up in the hospital. The fumes from her body were so bad that they had to evacuate the entire Emergency Department. There’s talk that this was part of the reason the hospital ended up being shut down. Scary situation! Look it up if you can. It happened at a Riverside General Hospital in CA, sometime around 1994.
Fumes probaby were sulfur. They day DMSO smells like garlic and your body may also.
I did nursing 15 yrs , there isn’t anything better than manuka honey but it needs to be medical grade , apply it topically ,if she’s is a nursing facility the mattress will be a factor , air mattresses that fluctuate using a system that moves the air by deflating and inflating in and around detected pressure points will help as well and they need to be diligent in repositioning her, you can help also by stimulation, just giving a nice rub on her back with some lotion, anything to help blood flow 💖🙌🙏, sending love ,light and healing thoughts and prayers.
Try methylene blue pressure sore pads.
Manuka honey us from new zealand not australia. Manuka is a maori word.
When will this be available to the public?
Could I try this for you and let you know what I think about it
How do I get the cream?
And where do I buy it.
Tamra, Your mom needs an air pressure mattress to offset the pressure on the wound. The facility should be able to order one or rent one. If the facility is not willing to do that they should be turning her position in bed every two hours. Most places are short staffed and don’t do this for patients with pressure sores. The wound should be treated with daily cleaning of sterile gauze and saline, then dressed with silver ointment, xerofoam and an Alegien bandage. If she has any exudation (the wound is draining) she should have a wound vacuum for that). Really needs to be assessed by a wound care doctor to see what stage this ulcer is at and preventative measures to avoid infection of the bone that can become osteomyelitis (bone infection).
Will it work for crohn’s patients for fistulas. His amunin system is very low.
Quit testing on animals! There are plenty of human volunteers available
If this does anything to improve skin tone, which one could be excused for believing would benefit from the removing of senescent cells, well, there ya go, a new anti-aging cream.