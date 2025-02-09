Breakthrough Drug Reverses Aging in Skin, Speeds Up Healing

Topical ABT-263 effectively reduced several senescence markers in aged skin, preparing it for improved wound healing.

Researchers from Boston University’s School of Medicine have identified a promising treatment that could improve wound healing in aging skin. Their study, published in the journal Aging, reveals that the drug ABT-263 can significantly accelerate skin repair by eliminating old, damaged cells known as senescent cells.

As people grow older, their bodies accumulate senescent cells—cells that have stopped functioning properly but remain in tissues, interfering with normal healing processes. This buildup is particularly problematic in the skin, where it contributes to slower recovery from injuries. The research team, which includes Maria Shvedova, Rex Jeya Rajkumar Samdavid Thanapaul, Joy Ha, Jannat Dhillon, Grace H. Shin, Jack Crouch, Adam C. Gower, Sami Gritli, and Daniel S. Roh, investigated whether ABT-263, a senolytic drug designed to selectively remove these dysfunctional cells, could enhance skin regeneration.

Their findings show that when ABT-263 is applied topically to the skin of older mice, it effectively clears senescent cells and significantly speeds up wound healing. This discovery could pave the way for new treatments targeting slow-healing wounds in older adults, particularly in post-surgical recovery and chronic wound care.

Researchers applied ABT-263 to the skin of aged mice for five days. The treated skin showed fewer signs of cellular aging, and when small wounds were created, they healed much faster compared to untreated mice. By day 24, 80% of the mice treated with ABT-263 had fully healed wounds, compared to just 56% of untreated mice.

A Surprising Role for Inflammation in Healing

Interestingly, ABT-263 triggered a brief spike of inflammation in the skin, which surprisingly helped the healing process. The inflammation seemed to “wake up” the skin’s repair systems, making them respond more quickly to wounds. Additionally, ABT-263 increased the activity of genes related to wound repair, such as those involved in collagen production and the growth of new blood vessels, both essential for skin strength and regeneration.

The study also found that ABT-263 selectively reduced senescent cells in aged mice without affecting young mice, suggesting the drug is particularly effective in older tissues where these damaged cells accumulate. Moreover, because ABT-263 was applied directly to the skin, it avoided the common side effects associated with oral senolytic drugs.

According to the researchers, “Our study underscores the potential of topical senolytic treatments to enhance wound healing in aging skin, presenting a potentially promising strategy for preoperative care.”

While the results are promising, more research is needed to confirm whether this treatment is safe and effective for humans. However, this study represents an exciting step forward in regenerative medicine, opening new opportunities to improve wound healing in aging skin.

Reference: “Topical ABT-263 treatment reduces aged skin senescence and improves subsequent wound healing” by Maria Shvedova, Rex Jeya Rajkumar Samdavid Thanapaul, Joy Ha, Jannat Dhillon, Grace H. Shin, Jack Crouch, Adam C. Gower, Sami Gritli and Daniel S. Roh, 3 December 2024, Aging.

DOI: 10.18632/aging.206165

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