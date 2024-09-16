According to Scientists, This Collagen Drink Improves Skin Aging in Just Weeks

A study found that combining collagen and elastin peptides in a drink improved skin hydration, elasticity, and reduced wrinkles in young and middle-aged women. This suggests that such supplements can help fight skin aging.

As we age, the skin’s collagen and elastin levels decline, resulting in sagging, fine lines, and deeper wrinkles. These changes are commonly triggered by oxidative stress, inflammation, and shifts in enzyme activity.

Collagen is the main structural protein of the extracellular matrix of connective tissue and has a positive role in healing, bone regeneration, and anti-aging of skin. The active collagen tripeptides (CPs), such as Gly-Pro-Hyp (GPH) and Pro-Hyp (PH), have shown effectiveness in anti-skin aging.

Effects of Collagen and Elastin Supplements

In particular, CPs and elastin peptides (EPs) supplements can repair wrinkles, accelerate collagen synthesis, and play an anti-aging effect. However, despite oligopeptide collagen, CP, and EP exhibiting skin soothing and anti-aging effect confirmed in other fields, their combination effects in anti-aging have rarely been investigated.

In a study published in the Volume 1, Issue 2 of Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology, 70 volunteers were recruited with the aim to evaluate the effects of an orally administered collagen drink combining CP and EP on the skin health of young and middle-aged women.

Study Results and Findings

“The participants were partitioned into two groups: one treated by collagen-rich drink (combination effects of different CP including tripeptide) and the other, as the placebo group,” shares the study’s lead author Shan Lu.

Compared to the placebo group, the collagen drink group showed significant improvements in skin hydration, transepidermal water loss, skin elasticity, dermal collagen content, pore size, wrinkle length, skin smoothness and skin roughness decrease.

“Further, mass spectrometry demonstrated a significant increase in collagen efficacy components, including blood pH and GPH levels,” adds Lu.

Overall, the study’s findings support the combined use of CP and EP as dietary supplements to effectively combat skin aging in the skin of young and middle-aged.

Reference: “Anti-skin aging effects and bioavailability of collagen tripeptide and elastin peptide formulations in young and middle-aged women” by Shan Lu, Silu Zhang, Yun Wang, Jiayi Ni, Tiantian Zhao and Guoxun Xiao, 28 March 2024, Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jdsct.2024.100019

