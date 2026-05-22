The Simple Habit That Could Lower Your Cancer Risk

Regular movement may help lower cancer risk, and even small increases in activity can be beneficial.

For many people, starting an exercise routine can feel intimidating or easy to put off. But scientists continue to uncover evidence that regular physical activity does far more than improve strength or heart health — it may also help protect against cancer.

Research shows that adults who are more physically active have a lower risk of developing several types of cancer, including breast, kidney, lung, colon, endometrial, esophageal, bladder, and stomach cancers.

Rachel C. Miller, a registered dietitian at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, explains that physical activity may reduce cancer risk in several ways.

How it works

Physical activity may reduce cancer risk in several ways. It can help lower chronic inflammation and support healthier hormone regulation, both of which are connected to cancer development. Exercise also helps maintain a strong immune system, which may help the body detect and fight abnormal cells before they become more serious.

Being active also means spending less time sitting. Studies show that longer periods of sitting are associated with a higher risk of certain cancers and other health problems. Exercise can also support weight loss, which may further reduce cancer risk. Excess body fat can increase inflammation, raise estrogen (hormone) levels, and affect insulin and growth factors.

The good news

Any kind of physical activity is beneficial for your body. It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity every week. Moderate-intensity activities include dancing, brisk walking (3 miles per hour), yoga, golfing, and yard/garden maintenance. Vigorous-intensity activities consist of jogging/running, swimming, jumping rope, and fast bicycling (10 miles per hour).

To put things into perspective, a recent study showed that the cancer risk of people taking 7,000 steps per day was 11% lower than that of those taking 5,000 steps per day. Similarly, individuals taking 9,000 steps had a 16% lower risk. The same study reported that the individuals out of the sample with the highest daily physical activity levels had a 26% lower risk of developing cancer than those with the lowest daily activity.

Get moving

Exercise can be the difference that helps you avoid developing a cancer, one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Any amount of physical activity is beneficial — no matter how big or small. Everyone can start somewhere by setting small goals and gradually increasing activity levels.

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