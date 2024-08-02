Mission Possible? NASA and Boeing Advance With Starliner Flight Test Evaluations

NASA and Boeing are meticulously analyzing recent testing data of the Starliner spacecraft’s propulsion system to ensure its readiness for undocking and safe return from the International Space Station.

The teams are working on finalizing undocking procedures, ensuring system reliability, and conducting simulations. Additionally, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are assisting with various tasks aboard the station, maintaining continuous communication with mission control.

Testing and Analysis of Starliner’s Propulsion System

Teams from NASA and Boeing continue analyzing data from recent ground and spacecraft testing as they evaluate the Starliner spacecraft’s propulsion system during NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test mission.

Teams are taking their time to analyze the results of recent docked hot-fire testing, finalize flight rationale for the spacecraft’s integrated propulsion system, and confirm system reliability ahead of Starliner’s return to Earth from the International Space Station.

Preparing for Starliner’s Undocking

Forward work for the team also includes finalizing the spacecraft’s undocking procedures and operational mitigations that could be used in flight, if needed, to build further confidence in the system. Meanwhile, Starliner ground and mission support teams are continuing to prepare for undocking by participating in integrated simulations with space station operations teams.

Following the completion of Starliner’s return planning, which is expected to continue into next week, more information will be shared about the agency’s return readiness review preparations and subsequent media briefing. As always, astronaut safety remains the top priority for both NASA and Boeing.

Astronaut Activities on the Space Station

While engineers conduct their spacecraft studies on Earth, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are closely following the ground team’s progress while aboard the station. The duo has integrated into the daily workload of the orbiting laboratory, giving the station a crew of nine as their mission overlaps with Expedition 71.

The astronauts worked primarily on lab upkeep aboard the orbiting outpost on Wednesday. Wilmore spent time inspecting advanced plumbing hardware and then packed the life support components for return to Earth. Williams set up high-definition video gear inside the Columbus laboratory module before inspecting a barcode reader and radio frequency hardware. Wilmore and Williams also partnered up and organized cargo inside the Tranquility module before calling into a Boeing mission controllers conference.