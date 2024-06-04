Liftoff Looms: Boeing Starliner Ready for Launch

Ready for launch, NASA’s Starliner mission aims to transport astronauts to the ISS on June 5, with all systems and weather conditions set to go.

On Monday, teams at NASA and Boeing confirmed that the company’s Starliner spacecraft, ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket, and ground support equipment are healthy and ready for the next launch attempt. The first Starliner flight with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, known as NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, is targeted to liftoff at 10:52 a.m. EDT Wednesday, June 5, to the International Space Station (ISS) for about a one week stay aboard the microgravity laboratory.

Launch Pad Preparations Complete

Work at the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida was completed June 2 to change out and test a failed power distribution source that halted a launch attempt on June 1. The Starliner mission management team reviewed multiple aspects of the replacement and troubleshooting steps and polled “go” to proceed during a detailed session as they continue to prep the teams and hardware for the June 5 opportunity.

“I really appreciate all the work by the NASA, Boeing, and ULA teams over the last week,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. “In particular, the ULA team worked really hard to quickly learn more about these issues, keep our NASA and Boeing teams informed, and protect for this next attempt. We will continue to take it one step at a time.”

Weather Outlook

The weather forecast continues to call for favorable conditions, with U.S. Space Force meteorologists from the 45th Weather Squadron predicting a 90% chance of acceptable conditions at launch time. The ascent corridor and onshore winds weather also is forecast to be acceptable in the unlikely case of an emergency abort during the launch.

Astronauts Ready for Launch

Wilmore and Williams continue preparing for launch with proficiency training. The two remain quarantined at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of liftoff.