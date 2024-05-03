SpaceX Crew Dragon Moves to New Port, Makes Room for Boeing Starliner at Space Station

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 crew members aboard the International Space Station relocated the Dragon spacecraft on May 2, to make room for Boeing Starliner’s upcoming visit.

NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeannette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, undocked the Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, from the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 8:57 a.m. EDT. They autonomously redocked with the module’s space-facing zenith port at 9:46 a.m. EDT over the eastern Indian Ocean, northwest of Australia. As the 28th spacecraft relocation in station history, the move frees up the forward port for Starliner to autonomously dock to during NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test.

Watch the NASA replay of the relocation activities:

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, commander, and Suni Williams, pilot, will be the first to launch on Boeing’s Starliner on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 10:34 p.m. EDT, Monday, May 6, and the crew is set to dock at the space station on Wednesday, May 8.