NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida

After months in space, four astronauts have safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, completing an extraordinary mission aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully splashed down in the Gulf of America, off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, at 5:57 p.m. EDT on March 18.

Hague and Gorbunov had been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since September 29, 2024, while Williams and Wilmore arrived on June 6. Their return marks the completion of a 171-day mission for Hague and Gorbunov and an extended 286-day stay for Williams and Wilmore.

SpaceX recovery teams, including two fast boats, are securing the Dragon capsule to ensure it is safe for retrieval. Once the initial checks are complete, the recovery ship will move into position to lift Dragon onto its main deck with the Crew-9 astronauts still inside. After being brought on board, the crew will exit the spacecraft, undergo medical evaluations, and take a short helicopter flight before boarding a plane to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

