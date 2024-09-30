Close Menu
    Space

    SpaceX Dragon Freedom Meets Harmony As New Crew Members Dock at ISS

    By NASANo Comments2 Mins Read
    SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Approaches International Space Station
    In this illustration, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft approaches the International Space Station for docking. Credit: NASA/SpaceX

    Astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov reached the ISS, joining Expedition 72 after a successful docking and hatch opening. The crew strength temporarily increased to 11, with plans for some members to return to Earth soon.

    NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, as the SpaceX Dragon Freedom docked to the orbiting complex at 5:30 p.m. EDT on September 29, while the station was 260 statute miles over Botswana.

    NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Joins Expedition 72
    NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 crew joins Expedition 72 aboard the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

    Following Dragon’s link up to the Harmony module, the astronauts aboard the Dragon and the space station conducted standard leak checks and pressurization between the spacecraft in preparation for hatch opening.

    Hague and Gorbunov entered the ISS after opening the hatch between the space station and the pressurized mating adapter at 7:04 p.m. EDT before opening the hatch to Dragon. They were welcomed by the space station’s Expedition 72 crew.

    ISS Configuration September 29 2024
    International Space Station Configuration on September 29, 2024. Six spaceships are parked at the space station including the SpaceX Dragons Endeavour and Freedom, the Northrop Grumman resupply ship, the Soyuz MS-26 crew ship, and the Progress 88 and 89 resupply ships. Credit: NASA

    Hague and Gorbunov will join the space station’s Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, Don Petitt, Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexander Grebenkin, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner. For a short time, the number of crew aboard the space station will increase to 11 people until Crew-8 members Dominick, Barratt, Epps, and Grebenkin return to Earth in early October.

