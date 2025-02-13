NASA and SpaceX’s Unexpected Spacecraft Swap Sends Crew-10 to Space Sooner

NASA and SpaceX are pushing up Crew-10’s launch date by reusing a previously flown Dragon spacecraft, Endurance.

This strategic shift speeds up both Crew-10’s arrival and Crew-9’s return while ensuring mission safety. The flexibility in planning reflects the strong collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, allowing for a seamless crew transition aboard the ISS.

Crew Rotation Missions Accelerate

NASA and SpaceX are moving up the launch and return dates for the next crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS). Crew-10 is now scheduled to launch at 7:48 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 12, pending final mission readiness and flight certification. Meanwhile, Crew-9 is set to return to Earth after spending several days handing over operations to the newly arrived Crew-10 team.

Why Crew-10’s Launch Date Changed

This earlier launch is possible due to a change in NASA’s original plan. Instead of using a brand-new Dragon spacecraft, which requires additional processing time, Crew-10 will fly aboard Endurance, a previously flown Dragon capsule. NASA and SpaceX teams are currently evaluating the spacecraft’s hardware to ensure it meets all safety and certification standards under the Commercial Crew Program.

Before launch, Endurance will undergo refurbishment, including trunk stacking, propellant loading, and transportation to SpaceX’s hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There, it will be integrated with the Falcon 9 rocket. This mission marks Endurance’s fourth journey to the ISS, having previously flown Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7.

NASA’s Perspective on the Adjustment

“Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges. Our operational flexibility is enabled by the tremendous partnership between NASA and SpaceX and the agility SpaceX continues to demonstrate to safely meet the agency’s emerging needs,” said Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. “We greatly benefit from SpaceX’s commercial efforts and their proactive approach in having another spacecraft ready for us to assess and use in support of Crew-10.”

The change also will allow SpaceX, which owns and operates the Dragon fleet, to complete the new spacecraft’s interior build and perform final integration activities, while simultaneously launching Crew-10 and returning Crew-9 sooner.

The Crew-10 mission will carry NASA astronauts Anne McClain, commander; and Nichole Ayers, pilot; JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, mission specialist; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, mission specialist, to the space station.

Crew-9’s Return and the Handover Process

After Crew-10 arrives to the space station, Crew-9 will help the newly arrived crew familiarize with ongoing science and station maintenance work, which supports a safer transition of operations aboard the orbital complex.

Following the handover, NASA and SpaceX will prepare to return to Earth NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard Crew-9 pending weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.