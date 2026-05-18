This “Longevity Gene” May Protect the Brain From Aging and Dementia

Scientists have uncovered evidence that APOE2 may help brain cells better withstand stress and age-related damage, revealing a possible biological explanation for its protective effects against Alzheimer’s disease.

People with the APOE2 variant of the apolipoprotein E gene are known to have a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and are more likely to live longer lives, but researchers have not fully understood why. A new study from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, published in Aging Cell, suggests that APOE2 may protect brain cells by helping them preserve DNA and avoid cellular senescence, a harmful aging-related state linked to neurodegeneration.

The research points to a lesser-known role for APOE beyond its involvement in cholesterol transport. Scientists found that the gene may also influence how well neurons maintain the stability of their genetic material over time.

“We’ve known for years that APOE2 carriers tend to live longer and have a lower risk of Alzheimer’s, but the protective mechanism has been a black box,” says senior author Lisa M. Ellerby, PhD, professor at the Buck Institute. “Our work shows that APOE2 neurons are better at preventing and repairing DNA damage, and they resist the cellular aging program that drives so much of late-life decline. Our findings point to entirely new therapeutic directions.”

Comparing the Different APOE Variants

There are three common forms of APOE: APOE2, APOE3, and APOE4. The variants differ by only two amino acids. APOE4 is considered the strongest genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease (typically after age 65), while APOE2 has repeatedly been associated with longer lifespan and lower dementia risk.

To study APOE’s direct role in brain aging, researchers used human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) engineered so that the only genetic difference was the APOE variant. The team produced two types of neurons from the cells: inhibitory GABAergic neurons and excitatory glutamatergic neurons. They then compared how each APOE form affected the cells. The scientists also analyzed hippocampal tissue from older mice carrying human APOE2, APOE3, or APOE4 genes.

Key findings

APOE2 neurons accumulate less DNA damage: Bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing showed that APOE2 GABAergic neurons strongly activated DNA repair and damage-response pathways, while APOE4 neurons displayed gene activity patterns linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Direct measurements confirmed significantly lower levels of DNA strand breaks in APOE2 neurons.

Bulk and single-cell sequencing showed that APOE2 GABAergic neurons strongly activated DNA repair and damage-response pathways, while APOE4 neurons displayed gene activity patterns linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Direct measurements confirmed significantly lower levels of DNA strand breaks in APOE2 neurons. APOE2 neurons are more resistant to cellular senescence: When exposed to radiation or the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, APOE2 excitatory neurons showed lower levels of senescence markers, including p16 and CRYAB. They also maintained smaller nucleoli and healthier nuclear architecture compared with APOE3 and APOE4 neurons.

When exposed to radiation or the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, APOE2 excitatory neurons showed lower levels of senescence markers, including p16 and CRYAB. They also maintained smaller nucleoli and healthier nuclear architecture compared with APOE3 and APOE4 neurons. APOE2 protein may protect APOE4 neurons: Researchers found that adding recombinant APOE2 protein to APOE4 neurons reduced DNA damage signaling after radiation exposure, suggesting the protective effect may extend beyond genetics alone.

Researchers found that adding recombinant APOE2 protein to APOE4 neurons reduced DNA damage signaling after radiation exposure, suggesting the protective effect may extend beyond genetics alone. Mouse studies supported the findings: Aged APOE2 knock-in mice had smaller nucleoli, higher levels of the nuclear scaffolding protein Lamin A/C, and better-preserved heterochromatin in the hippocampus compared with APOE3 and APOE4 mice, traits linked to healthier brain aging.

Implications for Future Alzheimer’s Therapies

Scientists increasingly view cellular senescence and DNA damage as major contributors to aging and age-related diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“Until now, the APOE field has focused largely on lipid handling and amyloid-beta biology,” said Ellerby. “By showing that APOE alleles also tune how neurons defend their genome, this study connects a major longevity gene to two of the most actively studied hallmarks of aging.”

According to Ellerby, therapies that improve DNA repair or remove senescent cells from the brain could potentially reproduce some of APOE2’s natural protective effects, especially for people with the higher-risk APOE4 variant.

“What surprised us was how consistent the picture was across two very different neuron types and across human cells and mouse brain tissue,” said co-first author Cristian Gerónimo-Olvera, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Buck Institute. “APOE2 neurons aren’t just less damaged at baseline, they recover faster when stressed.”

The researchers noted that the exact molecular process by which APOE2 supports DNA repair and stabilizes the nuclear envelope is still unclear. Future studies will investigate whether APOE2-mimicking compounds or targeted DNA repair therapies could offer similar protection for APOE4 carriers, who face the highest genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Reference: “Exceptional Longevity Modifying Allele APOE2 Promotes DNA Signaling Pathways Resisting Cellular Senescence in Human Neurons” by Cristian Gerónimo-Olvera, Stephen M. Scheeler, Carlos Galicia Aguirre, Genesis Vega-Hormazabal, Daniela Garcia, Long Wu, Natalia Murad, Kevin Schneider, Kenneth A. Wilson, Nikola T. Markov, Sicheng Song, Jesse Simons, Akos A. Gerencser, Emily Parlan, Sean D. Mooney, Eric Verdin, Judith Campisi, Tara E. Tracy, David Furman, Simon Melov and Lisa M. Ellerby, 8 May 2026, Aging Cell.

DOI: 10.1111/acel.70494

Funding: National Institute on Aging, Hevolution Foundation, Glenn Foundation for Medical Research

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