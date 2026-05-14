Eating One Egg a Day Could Cut Alzheimer’s Risk by 27%

Scientists tracking more than 40,000 people for over 15 years found an intriguing connection between egg consumption and reduced Alzheimer’s risk.

Could something as simple as eating eggs help protect the aging brain? A new long-term study from researchers at Loma Linda University Health suggests that older adults who regularly consume eggs may be significantly less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers found that people age 65 and older who ate at least one egg a day, five times per week, had up to a 27% lower risk of Alzheimer’s compared to those who rarely or never ate eggs.

“Compared to never eating eggs, eating at least five eggs per week can decrease risk of Alzheimer’s,” said Joan Sabaté, MD, DrPH, a professor at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the study’s principal investigator.

Moderate Egg Intake Also Shows Protective Benefits

Researchers also observed benefits among people who ate eggs less often. Eating eggs 1 to 3 times per month was associated with a 17% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, while eating eggs 2 to 4 times weekly was linked to a 20% reduction in risk, Sabaté said.

The findings were published in the Journal of Nutrition.

The researchers said the study was designed to address a major gap in understanding how diet and other lifestyle factors may influence Alzheimer’s disease risk.

Brain-Boosting Nutrients Found in Eggs

According to the researchers, eggs contain several nutrients tied to brain function. Sabaté said eggs are a source of choline, which helps the body produce acetylcholine and phosphatidylcholine, compounds important for memory and communication between brain cells.

Eggs also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, carotenoids that build up in brain tissue and have been linked to better cognitive performance and lower oxidative stress. In addition, eggs provide omega-3 fatty acids. Egg yolks are especially rich in phospholipids, which make up nearly 30% of total egg lipids and play an important role in neurotransmitter receptor function.

The study evaluated egg intake from both direct and indirect sources. Researchers examined visible consumption, including scrambled, fried, and boiled eggs, as well as hidden sources found in baked goods and packaged foods.

Long-Term Study Tracks Alzheimer’s Diagnoses

Alzheimer’s disease cases in the Adventist Health Study 2 cohort were identified through physician diagnoses recorded in Medicare data among roughly 40,000 participants. Researchers used Medicare Master Beneficiary Summary Files to determine eligibility. Participants were followed for an average of 15.3 years.

The researchers stressed that moderate egg consumption should be part of a balanced overall diet.

“Research supports eggs as part of a healthy diet,” said Jisoo Oh, DrPH, MPH, an associate professor of epidemiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the study’s lead author. “Seventh-day Adventists do eat a healthier diet than the general public, and we want people to focus on overall health along with this knowledge about the benefit of eggs.”

Reference: “Egg Intake and the Incidence of Alzheimer’s Disease in the Adventist Health Study-2 Cohort Linked with Medicare Data” by Jisoo Oh, Keiji Oda, Gabriela Chiriac, Gary E Fraser, Rawiwan Sirirat and Joan Sabaté, 17 April 2026, The Journal of Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1016/j.tjnut.2026.101541

Some funding for this study was provided by the American Egg Board. Funding to establish the original cohort and its data was provided by the National Institutes of Health.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.