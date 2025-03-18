SpaceX Dragon Undocks With NASA Crew-9 Members for Return to Earth

At 1:05 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 18, NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, undocked from the International Space Station’s Harmony module aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

NASA will provide live coverage of Crew-9’s return at 4:45 p.m. EDT on NASA+, following the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth. Dragon is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at approximately 5:57 p.m., where recovery teams will ensure the crew’s safe return.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, embarked on an extraordinary journey to the International Space Station (ISS), arriving aboard two different spacecraft. Williams and Wilmore made history as the first astronauts to fly Boeing’s Starliner on a crewed test flight, launching atop a ULA Atlas V rocket. Their mission was a crucial step in validating Starliner for future astronaut transport. A few months later, Hague and Gorbunov arrived aboard SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom, joining the Expedition 72 crew and temporarily increasing the station’s population to 11.

During their time on the ISS, the Crew-9 astronauts participated in a range of scientific experiments, station maintenance, and operational training. Williams, serving as the ISS commander, led critical research on human health in space, while Wilmore, Hague, and Gorbunov contributed to technology demonstrations and experiments that will support future lunar and Mars missions. They also assisted in station upkeep, ensuring systems remained functional for long-duration missions. Their work was a testament to the growing capabilities of international space partnerships and the expanding role of commercial spacecraft in human spaceflight.

As their mission progressed, the astronauts transitioned to the Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft, which would serve as their primary return vehicle. They conducted suit and seat fit tests, checked communications systems, and verified Dragon’s readiness for departure. On March 18, 2025, at 1:05 a.m. EDT, Crew-9 undocked from the ISS’s Harmony module, officially beginning their journey home. With their departure, they left behind months of groundbreaking research, international collaboration, and a strengthened foundation for future space exploration.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.