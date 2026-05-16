NASA’s New AI Processor Is 500x Faster Than Current Space Computers

NASA ’s new AI-ready space chip could give future spacecraft a brain of their own.

NASA is developing a powerful new computer chip that could dramatically change how future spacecraft operate in deep space. Created through a commercial partnership, the advanced processor is designed to give spacecraft the ability to process information far more quickly and even make certain decisions independently during missions far from Earth.

NASA’s Push for Smarter Spacecraft

The agency’s High Performance Spaceflight Computing project is focused on increasing the computing capabilities of spacecraft used for exploration missions. Current spacecraft rely on older processors because they are reliable and durable enough to survive the harsh conditions of space. However, those chips lack the performance needed for the next generation of missions.

NASA says more advanced processors are essential for developing autonomous spacecraft, speeding up scientific discoveries through faster onboard data analysis, and supporting astronauts during future missions to the Moon and Mars.

“Building on the legacy of previous space processors, this new multicore system is fault-tolerant, flexible, and extremely high-performing,” said Eugene Schwanbeck, program element manager in NASA’s Game Changing Development program at the agency’s Langley Research Center, in Hampton, Virginia. “NASA’s commitment to advancing spaceflight computing is a triumph of technical achievement and collaboration.”

Radiation Hardened Processor Under Extreme Testing

At the heart of the project is a radiation-hardened processor built to deliver up to 100 times more computing power than current spaceflight computers while surviving the severe conditions found in space. Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California have been conducting extensive tests to simulate those environments.

“We are putting these new chips through the wringer by carrying out radiation, thermal, and shock tests while also evaluating their performance through a rigorous functional test campaign,” said Jim Butler, High Performance Space Computing project manager at JPL.

To qualify for use in space, the processor must withstand intense radiation, violent shocks, and dramatic temperature swings that can damage sensitive electronics. High-energy particles from the Sun and deep space can also create errors capable of forcing spacecraft into “safe mode,” temporarily shutting down nonessential systems until engineers can resolve the problem.

NASA is also testing how the chip handles the difficult conditions associated with landing on other worlds.

“To simulate real-world performance, we are using high-fidelity landing scenarios from real NASA missions that would typically require power-intensive hardware to process huge volumes of landing-sensor data,” said Butler. “This is an exciting time for us to be working on hardware that will enable NASA’s next giant leaps.”

Testing at JPL began in February and will continue for several more months. Early results have been encouraging. NASA says the processor is functioning as expected and appears capable of operating at roughly 500 times the performance of the radiation-hardened processors currently used in spacecraft. At the start of testing, the team marked the occasion by sending an email with the subject line “Hello Universe” — a tribute to the famous introductory messages used during the early days of computing.

AI-Powered Spacecraft and Deep Space Exploration

The processor is being developed through a partnership between JPL and Microchip Technology Inc., a company based in Chandler, Arizona. Early versions of the chip have already been shared with partners in the defense and commercial aerospace industries.

NASA says the technology could allow autonomous spacecraft to use artificial intelligence to react in real time to unexpected situations where communication delays make human input impossible. The processor could also help future deep space missions rapidly analyze, store, and transmit massive amounts of scientific data back to Earth. In addition, the chip may eventually support crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.

Tiny System on a Chip Packs Massive Power

The processor is known as a system-on-a-chip (or SoC), meaning it combines the essential components of a computer into a single compact device small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. It contains central processing units, computational offloads, advanced networking systems, memory, and input/output interfaces.

SoCs are commonly used in smartphones and tablets because they are compact and energy efficient. However, the versions being tested by JPL are built to survive for years in deep space, potentially operating millions (or even billions) of miles away from the nearest repair technician under conditions far beyond anything consumer electronics would experience.

Once the technology is certified for spaceflight, NASA plans to incorporate the processor into many types of missions, including Earth orbiters, planetary rovers, crewed habitats, and deep space spacecraft. Microchip also plans to adapt the technology for industries on Earth, including aviation and automotive manufacturing.

NASA and Industry Collaboration

The project is managed by the Space Technology Mission Directorate’s Game Changing Development (GCD) program at NASA Langley. The GCD program and JPL, which is managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, guided the technology from early mission requirements and industry studies through development and delivery. NASA JPL selected Microchip as a partner in 2022, and the company funded its own research and development work on the processor.

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