What Happens When You Launch a Wooden Satellite Into Space? JAXA Finds Out

In a pioneering space mission, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched LignoSat, a satellite constructed from wood, into Earth’s orbit in December 2024.

This innovative approach aims to assess the viability of wood as a sustainable alternative to traditional satellite materials. By monitoring the satellite’s response to space conditions like radiation and temperature, researchers hope to develop more environmentally friendly space technologies.

Launch and Experiment Overview

In December 2024, five CubeSats were deployed into Earth’s orbit from the International Space Station. Among them was LignoSat, a unique wooden satellite developed by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). This innovative project explores the potential of wood as a sustainable material for use in space, aiming to offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional satellite construction.

Material Selection and Design

Before the launch, researchers conducted an experiment aboard the space station to test how three different types of wood responded to the harsh conditions of space. Based on these results, LignoSat was built using honoki magnolia wood, crafted into 10 cm-long panels, and assembled using traditional Japanese wood-joinery techniques.

Potential for Sustainable Space Technology

Researchers will use sensors to evaluate strain on the wood and measure its responses to temperature and radiation in space. Geomagnetic levels will also be monitored to determine whether the geomagnetic field can penetrate the body of the wooden satellite and interfere with its technological capabilities. Investigating uses for wood in space could lead to innovative solutions in the future.

