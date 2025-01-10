Close Menu
    Space

    What Happens When You Launch a Wooden Satellite Into Space? JAXA Finds Out

    By NASA4 Comments2 Mins Read
    Three CubeSats Are Deployed From Space Station
    Three CubeSats are deployed from the International Space Station, including LignoSat. Credit: NASA

    In a pioneering space mission, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched LignoSat, a satellite constructed from wood, into Earth’s orbit in December 2024.

    This innovative approach aims to assess the viability of wood as a sustainable alternative to traditional satellite materials. By monitoring the satellite’s response to space conditions like radiation and temperature, researchers hope to develop more environmentally friendly space technologies.

    Launch and Experiment Overview

    In December 2024, five CubeSats were deployed into Earth’s orbit from the International Space Station. Among them was LignoSat, a unique wooden satellite developed by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). This innovative project explores the potential of wood as a sustainable material for use in space, aiming to offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional satellite construction.

    LignoSat Structure Internal View
    Internal view of LignoSat’s structure shows the relationship among wooden panels, aluminum frames, and stainless-steel shafts. Credit: Kyoto University

    Material Selection and Design

    Before the launch, researchers conducted an experiment aboard the space station to test how three different types of wood responded to the harsh conditions of space. Based on these results, LignoSat was built using honoki magnolia wood, crafted into 10 cm-long panels, and assembled using traditional Japanese wood-joinery techniques.

    LignoSat Blind Miter Dovetail Joint
    A traditional Japanese wooden joining method, the Blind Miter Dovetail Joint, is used for LignoSat to connect two wooden panels without using glue or nails. Credit: Kyoto University

    Potential for Sustainable Space Technology

    Researchers will use sensors to evaluate strain on the wood and measure its responses to temperature and radiation in space. Geomagnetic levels will also be monitored to determine whether the geomagnetic field can penetrate the body of the wooden satellite and interfere with its technological capabilities. Investigating uses for wood in space could lead to innovative solutions in the future.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    4 Comments

    Leave A Reply