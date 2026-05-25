Scientists Discover How Obesity May Trigger Alzheimer’s Disease

Obesity may worsen Alzheimer’s disease through fat molecules that send harmful signals to the brain, but targeting those molecules could offer a new path for intervention.

Alzheimer’s disease is often viewed as a disorder that begins and ends in the brain. But growing evidence suggests the disease may also be shaped by what happens throughout the rest of the body — particularly in metabolic health and obesity.

A new Houston Methodist study sheds light on how obesity-related changes in body fat could help drive Alzheimer’s progression. Researchers found that certain fat molecules released from body tissue may travel to the brain, where they disrupt immune activity, interfere with cell communication, and contribute to the buildup of toxic proteins associated with the disease.

The work, led by Stephen Wong, Ph.D., the John S. Dunn Presidential Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Engineering, and Li Yang, Ph.D., research associate in the Chao Center for BRAIN at Houston Methodist, was published in Molecular Neurodegeneration.

Fat signals reach the brain

The study identified phosphatidylethanolamines (PEs), a type of fat molecule, as an important connection between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers found that obesity raises levels of this molecule in body tissue. From there, it is packed into tiny particles that travel to the brain. Once these particles arrive, they can interfere with communication between brain cells, weaken immune defenses, and encourage the accumulation of amyloid proteins, a defining feature of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Obesity can change how signals travel to the brain,” Wong said. “The good news is that this may be something we can treat. Instead of looking at Alzheimer’s risk tied to obesity as just a metabolic problem, this research suggests we may be able to target the process that connects those changes to the brain.”

Restoring lipid balance helped

The findings also suggest a possible treatment path. In Alzheimer’s disease models, restoring balance in PEs reduced problems with lipid regulation, supported better brain function, and improved cognitive performance.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is expected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2060.

Yang said more research is needed before interventions that target PEs can be developed for prevention or treatment in people. Still, the work points to a possible new route for earlier intervention in individuals with metabolic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

Reference: “Obesity-driven phosphatidylethanolamine dysregulation impairs neuroimmune crosstalk and accelerates Alzheimer’s pathogenesis” by Li Yang, Jianting Sheng, Shaohua Qi, Zheng Yin, Michael Chan, Yuliang Cao, Hong Zhao, Zhihao Wan, Bill Chan, Ju Young Ahn, Xiaohui Yu, Matthew Vasquez, Shan Xu, Xianlin Han, Weiming Xia, Willa A. Hsueh and Stephen T. C. Wong, 15 April 2026, Molecular Neurodegeneration.

DOI: 10.1186/s13024-026-00943-3

The study was funded by grants from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, the T.T. and W.F. Chao Foundation, and the John S. Dunn Research Foundation.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.