Researchers Discover Cannabis Compounds That May Fight Obesity Without the High

Scientists at UC Riverside uncovered evidence that compounds beyond THC may influence how the body regulates metabolism and insulin signaling.

A preclinical study from the University of California, Riverside offers new insight into a puzzling pattern that scientists have noticed for years: people who use cannabis chronically often have lower body weight and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, even though cannabis is widely known for increasing appetite.

Nicholas V. DiPatrizio, a professor of biomedical sciences at the UCR School of Medicine, led a team that investigated this apparent contradiction. Cannabis is often linked to increased eating, commonly called the “munchies,” but population studies have repeatedly found that regular users tend to show healthier metabolic profiles than people who do not use cannabis.

The findings, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggest that certain cannabis compounds may help influence how the body regulates metabolism.

THC was not the whole story

To explore the effect, DiPatrizio and his team used a mouse model designed to reflect human dietary patterns. They compared pure delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, with a whole plant cannabis extract that contained the same amount of THC along with other naturally occurring cannabis compounds.

Both treatments caused obese mice to lose substantial weight. But their effects on metabolism were very different.

Mice that received only THC did not show better glucose regulation, which is an important marker of type 2 diabetes risk. Even after losing weight, these mice still had impaired glucose homeostasis, a key feature of diabetes.

Mice treated with the whole cannabis extract also lost weight, but unlike the THC-only group, they showed a reversal of those metabolic problems.

“This suggests that THC alone is not responsible for the metabolic benefits associated with cannabis use,” said DiPatrizio, who directs the UCR Center for Cannabinoid Research. “Other compounds in the plant appear to play a critical role.”

Fat tissue may explain the paradox

The team’s analysis suggests that the answer may involve communication between fat tissue and the pancreas. In a healthy body, fat cells send signaling molecules that help the pancreas regulate insulin release. In obesity and type 2 diabetes, that communication can break down.

The study found that the full cannabis extract restored this signaling pathway more effectively than THC alone. This allowed fat tissue to communicate with the pancreas in a way that helped regulate blood glucose more efficiently.

Cannabis is not a treatment yet

Although the results are encouraging, the researchers stress that the findings do not mean cannabis should be used to treat metabolic disease. More preclinical and human research is needed.

“We’re not suggesting people should use cannabis to manage weight or diabetes,” DiPatrizio said.

DiPatrizio plans to identify cannabis compounds that are not intoxicating but may still provide metabolic benefits. Future studies will separate and test individual compounds to determine which ones are responsible for the effects.

The findings also highlight the need for continued research as cannabis use expands and laws continue to change.

“Clinicians, researchers, and policymakers should stay tuned and pay attention to this space,” DiPatrizio said. “We need evidence-based approaches to fully understand both the risks and potential benefits of cannabis and its components.”

Reference: “Δ9 Tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabis extracts differentially improve adipoinsular dysfunction in diet-induced obesity” by Bryant Avalos, Martin Olmos, Courtney P. Wood, Camila Alvarez, Haley M. Read, Parima Udompholkul, Theodore Garland and Nicholas V. DiPatrizio, 11 May 2026, The Journal of Physiology.

DOI: 10.1113/JP290431

The research was funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program managed by the University of California Office of the President.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.