NASA’s New Technology Lets Spacecraft Switch Between Networks

NASA just demonstrated a technology that lets spacecraft communicate across multiple networks, paving the way for a more flexible and reliable space internet.

NASA’s experimental Polylingual Experimental Terminal (PExT) has successfully completed its primary technology demonstration, marking an important step toward more flexible communications in space. Because the project met its original goals and continues to show promise, NASA has decided to keep the mission running to explore new partnerships and test additional capabilities.

Launched on July 23, 2025, aboard York Space Systems’ BARD spacecraft, PExT was designed to show how wideband communications technology can help spacecraft connect through multiple satellite relay networks. Traditionally, missions have been limited to a single communications network. PExT uses the widely adopted Ka-band spectrum to enable data transmission across both government and commercial systems.

NASA Demonstrates Multi-Network Space Communications

The mission achieved its main objectives in December 2025. During the demonstration, PExT successfully transmitted data to Earth through NASA’s Tracking and Relay Satellite system as well as commercial communications networks operated by Viasat and SES Space and Defense.

Following that success, NASA began extended mission operations in January 2026. Those activities are now expected to continue through April 2027.

Testing Direct-to-Earth Communications

As part of the extended mission, NASA is carrying out new demonstrations that include both direct-to-Earth forward and return communications links using SSC Space’s global ground station network.

The project is scheduled to complete more than 50 direct communications sessions with Earth through SSC Space’s partner ground station in Weilheim, Germany. These tests are intended to demonstrate how future missions could route data in different ways, either through relay satellites or directly through ground stations. Such flexibility could improve coverage, increase resilience, and boost overall operational efficiency.

New Software Aims to Streamline Space Network Operations

NASA is also working with Aalyria Technologies to demonstrate enterprise service operations using the company’s Spacetime software platform.

Enterprise service management provides a coordinated framework for planning, managing, and delivering communications services across multiple missions. Through this demonstration, NASA aims to show how shared software systems can simplify operations, improve visibility into available services, and help ensure reliable communications support throughout a mission’s lifetime.

This effort builds on several years of collaboration between Aalyria and the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit through the Hybrid Space Architecture program. The program, a U.S. Department of War initiative, seeks to create a more connected, resilient, and interoperable space communications environment where government and commercial satellite networks can work together seamlessly.

By participating in this collaboration, NASA benefits from ongoing investments that have helped advance the Aalyria Spacetime framework. The work also builds on progress previously made through the agency’s NextSTEP-2 program.

Supporting Future Communications for Space Exploration

The demonstration is funded and managed by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program in partnership with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

More broadly, the project supports NASA’s long-term strategy of developing and validating commercial communications architectures for future missions in low Earth orbit and beyond. As space operations continue to expand, technologies such as PExT could help create a more flexible and interconnected communications infrastructure for the next generation of exploration missions.

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