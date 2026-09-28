Close Menu
    Health

    Brain Differences May Explain Why Some Children Struggle at Math

    By Society for Neuroscience1 Comment2 Mins Read
    Sad Child Blackboard Math Problem Girl Stress
    Children with developmental dyscalculia may have difficulty not only solving math problems but also choosing and switching between effective strategies, according to a Stanford University study. Credit: Shutterstock

    Differences in brain activity are linked to difficulties using and adapting math problem-solving strategies in children with developmental dyscalculia.

    Choosing how to tackle a math problem can be a challenge of its own for children with developmental dyscalculia, a condition marked by persistent difficulty with math problem-solving.

    A Stanford University study connects these struggles with differences in brain activity, offering clues to the processes behind a condition that remains poorly understood.

    Brain activity predicts math strategy performance

    Oliver Lasnick and colleagues studied problem-solving strategies and brain activity in a cohort of 68 children ages 8 to 10. Reporting in JNeurosci, they found that activity in a brain system differed between children with developmental dyscalculia and children who were more proficient at using math strategies. That activity could also predict how well children counted and switched between approaches.

    Children with dyscalculia took longer to switch strategies and were less sensitive to changes in problem difficulty. They also used a variety of strategies less efficiently than other children and did not improve at selecting the most suitable approach over time.

    The possible cognitive roots of dyscalculia

    The researchers suggest that persistent difficulties using problem-solving strategies and controlling attention, thinking, and memory may contribute to the onset of developmental dyscalculia. They also identify altered brain activity as a possible driver of these behaviors.

    Lasnick said, “Importantly, this study also emphasizes the individual variability observed in dyscalculia, further demonstrating that the disorder reflects cognitive and neural dysfunction across multiple processes.”

    Reference: “Uncovering latent cognitive, metacognitive, and neural bases of problem-solving deficits in children with developmental dyscalculia” by O.H.M. Lasnick, Yunji Park, Percy Mistry and Vinod Menon, 20 September 2026, Journal of Neuroscience.
    DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2200-25.2026

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google and Google News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    1 Comment

    Leave A Reply