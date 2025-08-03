Concrete Reinvented: AI Simulates 4 Billion Atoms To Build Better Materials

Imagine a future where buildings don’t just stand the test of time—they actively fight climate change.
Researchers at USC have developed a powerful AI model, Allegro-FM, capable of simulating over 4 billion atoms at once. This breakthrough enables the design of next-generation concrete that captures carbon dioxide and could last for centuries—possibly even rivaling the durability of ancient Roman structures.
Toward Smart, Sustainable Concrete
Picture a future where the concrete used in buildings and bridges not only resists aging and extreme conditions, such as intense wildfire heat, but also repairs itself or absorbs carbon dioxide from the air.
Scientists at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering have now introduced a groundbreaking artificial intelligence model capable of simulating billions of atoms at once. This advancement unlocks a new era in material design, enabling discoveries at a scale previously thought impossible.
Climate change is rapidly intensifying. Droughts, melting glaciers, and increasingly destructive storms and wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe. A key factor driving global warming is the steady release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
From Wildfires to Innovation
After witnessing the devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles, USC Viterbi professor Aiichiro Nakano (who specializes in computer science, physics, astronomy, and computational biology) began rethinking how science could help. He contacted longtime research collaborator Ken-Ichi Nomura, a fellow USC Viterbi professor with expertise in chemical engineering and materials science. The two have worked together for over two decades.
Their conversation led to the creation of Allegro-FM, an advanced AI-powered simulation platform. In their theoretical research, the model revealed something remarkable: it may be possible to reabsorb the carbon dioxide released during concrete production by embedding it back into the same material.
“You can just put the CO2 inside the concrete, and then that makes a carbon-neutral concrete,” Nakano said.
CO2 Sequestration, Reimagined
Nakano and Nomura, along with Priya Vashishta, a USC Viterbi professor of chemical engineering and materials science, and Rajiv Kalia, a USC professor of physics and astronomy, have been doing research on what they call “CO2 sequestration,” or the process of recapturing carbon dioxide and storing it, a challenging process.
By simulating billions of atoms simultaneously, Allegro-FM can test different concrete chemistries virtually before expensive real-world experiments. This could accelerate the development of concrete that acts as a carbon sink rather than just a carbon source — concrete production currently accounts for about 8% of global CO2 emissions.
The breakthrough lies in the model’s scalability. While existing molecular simulation methods are limited to systems with thousands or millions of atoms, Allegro-FM demonstrated 97.5% efficiency when simulating over four billion atoms on the Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory.
This represents computational capabilities roughly 1,000 times larger than conventional approaches.
Predicting Across the Periodic Table
The model also covers 89 chemical elements and can predict molecular behavior for applications ranging from cement chemistry to carbon storage.
“Concrete is also a very complex material. It consists of many elements and different phases and interfaces. So, traditionally, we didn’t have a way to simulate phenomena involving concrete material. But now we can use this Allegro-FM to simulate mechanical properties [and] structural properties,” Nomura said.
Concrete is a fire-resistant material, making it an ideal building choice in the wake of the January wildfires. But concrete production is also a huge emitter of carbon dioxide, a particularly concerning environmental problem in a city like Los Angeles. In their simulations, Allegro-FM has been shown to be carbon neutral, making it a better choice than other concrete.
Echoes of Ancient Engineering
This breakthrough doesn’t only solve one problem. Modern concrete only lasts about 100 years on average, whereas ancient Roman concrete has lasted for over 2,000 years. But the recapture of CO2 can help this as well.
“If you put in the CO2, the so-called ‘carbonate layer,’ it becomes more robust,” Nakano said.
In other words, Allegro-FM can simulate a carbon-neutral concrete that could also last much longer than the 100 years concrete typically lasts nowadays. Now it’s just a matter of building it.
Behind the Scenes
The professors led the development of Allegro-FM with an appreciation for how AI has been an accelerator of their complex work. Normally, to simulate the behavior of atoms, the professors would need a precise series of mathematical formulas — or, as Nomura called them, “profound, deep quantum mechanics phenomena.”
But the last two years have changed the way the two research.
“Now, because of this machine-learning AI breakthrough, instead of deriving all these quantum mechanics from scratch, researchers are taking [the] approach of generating a training set and then letting the machine learning model run,” Nomura said. This makes the professors’ process much faster as well as more efficient in its technology use.
A Unified Atomic Model
Allegro-FM can accurately predict “interaction functions” between atoms — in other words, how atoms react and interact with each other. Normally, these interaction functions would require lots of individual simulations.
But this new model changes that. Originally, there were different equations for individual elements within the periodic table, with several unique functions for these elements. With the help of AI and machine-learning, though, we can now potentially simulate these interaction functions with nearly the entire periodic table at the same time, without the requirement for separate formulas.
“The traditional approach is to simulate a certain set of materials. So, you can simulate, let’s say, silica glass, but you cannot simulate [that] with, let’s say, a drug molecule,” Nomura said.
Efficiency and Quantum-Level Accuracy
This new system is also a lot more efficient on the technology side, with AI models making lots of precise calculations that used to be done by a large supercomputer, simplifying tasks and freeing up that supercomputer’s resources for more advanced research.
“[The AI can] achieve quantum mechanical accuracy with much, much smaller computing resources,” Nakano said.
The Road Ahead
Nomura and Nakano say their work is far from over.
“We will certainly continue this concrete study research, making more complex geometries and surfaces,” Nomura said.
This research was published recently in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters and was featured as the journal’s cover image.
Reference: “Allegro-FM: Toward an Equivariant Foundation Model for Exascale Molecular Dynamics Simulations” by Ken-ichi Nomura, Shinnosuke Hattori, Satoshi Ohmura, Ikumi Kanemasu, Kohei Shimamura, Nabankur Dasgupta, Aiichiro Nakano, Rajiv K. Kalia and Priya Vashishta, 20 June 2025, The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.5c00605
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B note 2508041323_Source1.Reinterpreting【】
Source 1
https://scitechdaily.com/concrete-reinvented-ai-simulates-4-billion-atoms-to-build-better-materials/
1.
Reinventing Concrete: AI Simulates 4 Billion Atoms to Make Better Materials.
Sammy Bovitz, University of Southern California, August 3, 2025
-What if concrete captures carbon and can last for 2,000 years? AI realized the idea through atom-scale simulations and innovative new materials.
_Imagine a future where buildings don’t just stand the test of time, but actively confront climate change.
_USC researchers have developed Allegro-FM, a powerful AI model that can simulate more than 4 billion atoms simultaneously. This groundbreaking technology enables the design of next-generation concrete that can capture carbon dioxide and last centuries, and can even match the durability of ancient Roman structures.
>>>>>><<<<^!^
I can design concrete through qcell.qvix.qms by mobilizing new elementary particles and mobilizing 1 million subatomic numbers to 400 billion. Hmm. The element is much lighter than hydrogen. Huh.
anyway,
Future utility model developments in the era of artificial intelligence can be industrialized with high practical cost-effectiveness only when considering practical practical practicality.
The advanced AlphaGo version of artificial intelligence I understand is a kind of algorithm that integrates big data into Google search engines and high density with ultra-fast ultra-mini large-capacity personal quantum computing, deep learning to find patterns.
This is today's topic,
You can develop better, more autonomous concrete, or you can evolve it to have the ability to regenerate like a living organism with its multi-functionality. It will also be applied to building a one-kilogram Europa sea building or to building a bungalow to kill the cliffs of Mount Olympus on Mars. Haha.
Maybe in 10 years, Spacex Starship astronauts could make reinforced sponges out of a handful of concrete,
Even on Mars or the moon, buildings can be easily made on the spot with a small amount of concrete to provide first aid in the event of radiation shielding, collisions with space objects, or spacecraft collapse.
-Do you write a sf novel??
_Hmm. Draw it!
1-1. Toward Smart and Sustainable Concrete
Imagine a future where concrete used in buildings and bridges not only endures aging and extreme environments (such as intense wildfire heat), but also restores itself or absorbs carbon dioxide from the air.
Scientists at USC's Viterbi University of Technology have developed a groundbreaking artificial intelligence model that can simulate billions of atoms simultaneously. This development opens a new era of material design, enabling discoveries of scale previously thought to be impossible.
Climate change is rapidly intensifying. Droughts, melting glaciers, and destructive storms and wildfires are becoming more frequent and serious. One of the main factors that promotes global warming is the steady emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
-The conversation between the two led to the birth of Allegro-FM, an advanced AI-powered simulation platform. Through their theoretical research, the model revealed a surprising fact.
-The carbon dioxide emitted during the concrete production process can be reabsorbed by reclaiming it in the same material.
"When you put CO2 in concrete, it creates carbon-neutral concrete," Nakano said.
1-2.CO2 Isolation, Reimagining
Nakano and Nomura have been working with Priya Bashstadt, a professor of chemical engineering and materials science at USC Viterbi University, and Rajiv Kahlia, a professor of physics and astronomy at USC, on the process of re-collecting and storing carbon dioxide, called "CO2 isolation." It's a tricky process.
1-3.
_By simulating billions of atoms simultaneously, Allegro-FM can virtually test various concrete chemical reactions prior to expensive real-world experiments.
_This can accelerate the development of concrete that acts as a carbon sink rather than just a carbon source. Currently, concrete production accounts for about 8% of global CO₂ emissions.
The breakthrough is in the scalability of the model. While conventional molecular simulation methods are limited to systems with thousands or millions of atoms, Allegro-FM showed an efficiency of 97.5% when simulating over 4 billion atoms on the Argonne National Laboratory's Aurora supercomputer.
This implies computational power approximately 1,000 times larger than conventional approaches.
2-1. Prediction across the periodic table
The model also covers 89 chemical elements and can predict molecular behavior in a variety of applications ranging from cement chemistry to carbon storage.
_"Concrete is a very complex material. It consists of multiple elements and various phases and interfaces.
_Therefore, there was no way to simulate phenomena related to concrete materials before. However, we can now use Allegro-FM to simulate mechanical and structural properties," Nomura said.
-Concrete is a fire-resistant material, making it an ideal choice as a building material after the January bushfires.
_However, during concrete production, large amounts of carbon dioxide are emitted, which is a particularly serious environmental problem in cities such as Los Angeles.
_Simulations show that Allegro-FM is carbon neutral, making it a better choice than other concrete.
2-2. Echo of Ancient Engineering
-This breakthrough does not solve just one problem.
_Modern concrete has an average lifespan of about 100 years, while ancient Roman concrete has lasted more than 2,000 years. However, re-collecting carbon dioxide can also help solve these problems.