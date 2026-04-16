Popular Sweetener Linked to DNA Damage – “It’s Something You Should Not Be Eating”

A common artificial sweetener may have more complex biological effects than previously thought.

A widely used artificial sweetener may not be as biologically “inert” as once believed. Research has raised concerns that a little-known chemical linked to sucralose, the main ingredient in Splenda, can damage DNA and interfere with key processes in the body.

Splenda is one of the most common sugar substitutes worldwide. It is found in diet sodas, sugar-free desserts, protein products, and many low-calorie or “no sugar added” foods. It is also sold in small packets for sweetening coffee and tea. Sucralose itself is hundreds of times sweeter than table sugar, so only very small amounts are needed.

A Byproduct with Potential Risks

The research centers on a compound called sucralose-6-acetate. This substance is not only formed when the body processes sucralose, but is also present in small amounts in the sweetener as a byproduct of manufacturing. Analyses have found it can make up as much as 0.67% of some commercial sucralose products, and levels may increase further after digestion.

“Our new work establishes that sucralose-6-acetate is genotoxic,” says Susan Schiffman, a biomedical engineering researcher at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “We also found that trace amounts of sucralose-6-acetate can be found in off-the-shelf sucralose, even before it is consumed and metabolized.”

Earlier research by the same team showed that consuming sucralose leads to the production of several fat-soluble compounds in the gut.

Genotoxic substances are a concern because they can damage DNA, which may increase the risk of mutations linked to diseases such as cancer. In laboratory experiments using human cells, sucralose-6-acetate caused DNA strand breaks, a type of damage known as clastogenicity.

Researchers confirmed this effect using multiple approaches, including a high-throughput DNA damage screening system and a micronucleus test that detects chromosomal damage. Both methods showed that the compound can disrupt genetic material in exposed cells.

Exposure levels may also exceed safety benchmarks. The European Food Safety Authority sets a threshold of toxicological concern for genotoxic substances at 0.15 micrograms per person per day (about 0.000000005 ounces). According to the findings, a single sucralose-sweetened drink could surpass that limit, even before considering additional amounts formed in the body or repeated daily intake.

Rethinking Sucralose Metabolism

Earlier safety assessments of sucralose described it as passing through the body unchanged, with minimal biological impact. However, more recent evidence suggests it can be metabolized into compounds like sucralose-6-acetate and may interact with the body in more complex ways.

The study also examined how the compound affects the gut. In experiments using lab-grown human intestinal tissue, both sucralose and sucralose-6-acetate weakened the protective barrier of the digestive tract.

“When we exposed sucralose and sucralose-6-acetate to gut epithelial tissues – the tissue that lines your gut wall – we found that both chemicals cause ‘leaky gut,’” Schiffman says. “Basically, they make the wall of the gut more permeable.”

This occurs when “tight junctions,” the structures that hold intestinal cells together, are disrupted. As a result, substances that would normally be eliminated can pass into the bloodstream.

Changes in Gene Activity and Enzyme Function

The researchers also analyzed changes in gene activity. Cells exposed to sucralose-6-acetate showed increased activity in genes associated with inflammation, oxidative stress, and cancer-related pathways. One gene, MT1G, showed especially large changes and is commonly linked to cellular stress responses.

In addition, the compound appeared to interfere with enzymes that help the body process chemicals. Laboratory tests found that sucralose-6-acetate inhibited CYP1A2 and CYP2C19, which are involved in breaking down many medications and naturally occurring compounds. If similar effects occur in humans, this could influence how certain drugs are metabolized.

The findings suggest that consuming sucralose may involve more than exposure to a single sweetener. People may also be ingesting a biologically active impurity, along with additional amounts formed during digestion.

“This work raises a host of concerns about the potential health effects associated with sucralose and its metabolites,” Schiffman says. “It’s time to revisit the safety and regulatory status of sucralose, because the evidence is mounting that it carries significant risks. If nothing else, I encourage people to avoid products containing sucralose. It’s something you should not be eating.”

References:

“Toxicological and pharmacokinetic properties of sucralose-6-acetate and its parent sucralose: in vitro screening assays” by Susan S. Schiffman, Elizabeth H. Scholl, Terrence S. Furey and H. Troy Nagle, 29 May 2023, Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Part B.

DOI: 10.1080/10937404.2023.2213903

“Intestinal Metabolism and Bioaccumulation of Sucralose In Adipose Tissue In The Rat” by Volker Bornemann, Stephen C. Werness, Lauren Buslinger and Susan S. Schiffman, 21 August 2018, Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Part A.

DOI: 10.1080/15287394.2018.1502560

The research was done with support from the Engineering Foundation at NC State.

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