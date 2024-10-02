Electric Car Drivers More Likely To Cause Accidents, Research Shows

Do electric vehicles pose a greater risk? Comparing driving behaviors and insurance claims among internal combustion engine, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

According to research conducted by Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software at the University of Limerick, and the Universitat de Barcelona, drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) are more likely to be involved in at-fault road traffic accidents compared to those driving petrol or diesel cars.

In the analysis of insurance claims and data from onboard sensors, due to be published in the November issue of the journal Accident Analysis & Prevention, the Lero researchers reveal a number of key findings:

Electric and hybrid drivers exhibit different behaviors than drivers of traditional vehicles.

Electric vehicles record more at-fault claims than traditional vehicles.

Electric vehicles are 6.7% more expensive to repair than traditional vehicles.

The research is authored by Kevin McDonnell, Dr. Barry Sheehan, Professor Finbarr Murphy, all from Lero at the University of Limerick, and Professor Montserrat Guillen of Universitat de Barcelona.

EV Drivers Face Higher Risk of At-Fault Claims

Lero researcher and co-director of the Centre of Emerging Risk Studies at the Kemmy Business School, Dr. Barry Sheehan, said EV drivers have a higher chance of experiencing an at-fault claim than drivers of cars with internal combustion engines (ICE).

“Our research finds that despite their lower average mileage than internal combustion engines, lower road exposure for EV drivers does not reduce their risk of experiencing an at-fault insurance claim. When analyzing at-fault claims, we find a 4 % increase in crashes from EVs and a 6 % increase for hybrids (HYBs) compared to internal combustion engines.

“However, when tested with statistical models, hybrids do not display any further concerns of increased at-fault claim risk. These results indicate that EVs have a higher risk profile than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

“Our research shows drivers’ driving behavior changes significantly when switching to hybrids or EVs. These results mean EVs are more likely to experience an at-fault claim than internal combustion engines,” added Dr. Sheehan, Associate Professor in Risk and Finance at UL.

EVs and Hybrids: Unexpected Findings on Mileage and Risk

Lero researcher and lead author Kevin McDonnell said their analysis of each fuel type shows that EVs and hybrids have lower average mileages than internal combustion engines.

“This suggests that internal combustion engines should have a higher probability of incurring an at-fault claim than alternate energy fuel-type vehicles. However, the claims data contradicts this assumption by providing evidence of increased at-fault claim occurrences in EVs through predictive modeling and risk analysis,” he added.

Lero’s Professor Finbarr Murphy, Executive Dean of the Kemmy Business School at UL and co-author said that, given the increased likelihood of incurring an at-fault insurance claim with less mileage, significant first-party damages, and battery costs, alternative energy vehicles are riskier and have a higher financial burden than petrol and diesel cars.

The study used telematic data from 125 million commercial fleet vehicle trips involving 14,642 vehicles recorded from January 2022 to October 2022 in the Netherlands. It also used an insurance claims dataset during the same period.

Reference: “Are electric vehicles riskier? A comparative study of driving behaviour and insurance claims for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles” by Kevin McDonnell, Barry Sheehan, Finbarr Murphy and Montserrat Guillen, 4 September 2024, Accident Analysis & Prevention.

DOI: 10.1016/j.aap.2024.107761

The study was funded by the Science Foundation Ireland, GreenVal DAC, and Lero.

Lero Centre is based at University of Limerick, Ireland and funded by Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland, formerly Science Foundation Ireland.

