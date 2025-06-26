NASA scientists uncovered a 540-million-year rhythm linking Earth’s shifting magnetic field to rises and dips in atmospheric oxygen, hinting that the planet’s molten core and moving continents may quietly choreograph the conditions that allow complex life to thrive.
Earth’s Magnetism and Oxygen Dance
For 540 million years, Earth’s magnetic field and the planet’s oxygen levels have followed remarkably similar patterns, according to a new analysis by NASA scientists. The findings suggest that powerful processes deep inside the Earth could be shaping the conditions that make life possible on the surface.
Earth’s magnetic field is generated by the movement of molten metal in its core, creating a protective shield around the planet much like a giant electromagnet. But this flow is not constant, and as it shifts, so does the strength of the magnetic field.
Many researchers believe this magnetic field plays a key role in shielding our atmosphere from being stripped away by high-energy particles from the Sun. While the exact details of how magnetism affects oxygen levels are still being explored, the NASA team wanted to take a step back and ask a simpler question: have Earth’s magnetic field and its oxygen levels changed in sync over time? The answer, it turns out, is yes—and the connection stretches back to the dawn of complex life.
Reading Rocks for Magnetic Clues
The history of the Earth’s magnetic fields is recorded in magnetized minerals. When hot minerals that rise with magma at gaps between spreading tectonic plates cool down, they can record the surrounding magnetic field. The minerals retain the field record as long as they are not reheated too severely. Scientists can deduce historic oxygen levels from ancient rocks and minerals because their chemical contents depend on the amount of oxygen available when they were formed. Data for both Earth’s magnetic field and oxygen extend over comparable ranges in databases that myriad geophysicists and geochemists have compiled. Until now, the authors of the new study say, no scientists had made a detailed comparison of the records.
“These two datasets are very similar,” said coauthor Weijia Kuang, a geophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “Earth is the only known planet that supports complex life. The correlations we’ve found could help us to understand how life evolves and how it’s connected to the interior processes of the planet.”
When Kuang and colleagues analyzed the two separate datasets, they found that the planetary magnetic field has followed similar rising and falling patterns as oxygen in the atmosphere for nearly a half billion years, dating back to the Cambrian explosion, when complex life on Earth emerged.
Continents, Chemistry, and What’s Next
“This correlation raises the possibility that both the magnetic field strength and the atmospheric oxygen level are responding to a single underlying process, such as the movement of Earth’s continents,” said study coauthor Benjamin Mills, a biogeochemist at the University of Leeds.
The researchers hope to examine longer datasets to see if the correlation extends farther back in time. They also plan to investigate the historic abundance of other chemicals essential for life as we know it, such as nitrogen, to determine whether they also support these patterns. As for the specific causes linking the Earth’s deep interior to life on the surface, Kopparapu said: “There’s more work to be done to figure that out.”
Reference: “Strong link between Earth’s oxygen level and geomagnetic dipole revealed since the last 540 million years” by Weijia Kuang, Ravi Kopparapu, Joshua Krissansen-Totton and Benjamin J. W. Mills, 13 June 2025, Science Advances.
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adu8826
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
This is an interesting observation that raises a number of questions. Our best estimate is that oxygen was rare in the atmosphere and oceans prior to the Great Oxygenation Event approximately 2.5 billion years ago. Once it became abundant, one of the few, if not only true Tipping Point in the history of Earth, it has varied in concentration but never disappeared. It seems to be correlated with the abundance and seasonality of photosynthetic organisms, strongly suggesting that the origin and maintenance of the concentration is biogenic in origin. That raises the first question: “Why is there a correlation between oxygen and the magnetic field strength?” Might it be a spurious correlation? If so, how does the magnetic field affect photosynthetic organisms? Secondly, “What happened to oxygen during the magnetic field polarity reversals when the field strength dropped to zero?”
Thanks to NASA scientists and American geologists and archaeologists, I have made precise calculations based on the data of NASA scientists and other scientists, the time of the extinction of dinosaurs, which was determined as 65 million years, by applying the speed of the Milky Way arms to the speed of the Sun’s rotation around the core of the galaxy, and by considering the distance of the Sun from the center of the galaxy and the time that has passed since the extinction of amphibian dinosaurs, and I have come to the precise conclusion that 65 million years ago, humans lived with dinosaurs. This time of 65 million years is consistent with the semi-circle that the large arms of the Milky Way revolve around the core. Now, I will prove it to you by presenting the rotation area of the large arms of the galaxy and determining the speed of the arms of the Milky Way, which are 600 kilometers per second around the core of the galaxy with a radius of 25,500 light years in the place where the solar system is located. Given the distance of the nearest star in the Milky Way, Alpha Centauri, which is about 40 trillion kilometers from the Sun, we can understand that when the stars of the Milky Way approach the Sun at a speed of 370 kilometers per second, in about 3600 years, the first stars of the Milky Way will enter the Solar System. Because the Milky Way is passing the Sun, did you know that these large arms of the Milky Way are several thousand light years in diameter or width? And when they want to pass by the Sun, dozens of very, very small stars with their planets have collided with the Sun and solar bodies in the past, causing the formation of the Kuiper Belt, the outer and inner belts, and the reverse rotation of Venus, the slow movement of Mercury, and causing the tilt of the axis of some planets and the rapid rotation of Jupiter around itself. Although Jupiter is farther from the Sun, this gas giant planet rotates faster than Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. I have previously given complete explanations on this subject on this site, but this time I want to explain the reason why very small stars in the Milky Way galaxy collided with gaseous planets and the Sun, which about 65 million years ago caused the extinction of the dinosaurs that lived on this planet with humans, no doubt humans
i missed you dr. kesiri. how is life in iran? are you safe?
Can I assume that you have in your possession a brontosaurus skeleton with the remains of Alley Oop astride it, both having been killed instantly by gaseous outbursts?
Ever considered punctuation?
Hi Smith, how are you? I wish you success in your whole life
روز بخیر دوست گرامی اسمیت عزیزم مردم ایران در
بدترین شرایط قرارگرفتند و رژیم تروریست جمهوری اسلامی آخوندی بزودی ساقد نخواهد شد جنبشهای جوانان انقلابی را کمک کنید برای نابودی رژیم تا بتوانند رژیم جنایتکار جمهوری اسلامی آخوندی را ساقد کنند جوانان مبارز انقلابی باید مسلح شوند تا شکست دهند این رژیم حرامی نامشرع جمهوری اسلامی را انشاالله این رژیم حرامی نامشرع آخوندی کنار رود انشاه هم الله مابود ولی عهد شده ایرانزمین برمیگردد به ایران شاهزاده رضا پهلوی ولی عهد شده ایرانزمین بود اسمیت میتونی برای من دعوت نامه بفرستید شماره واتساپ خودم را در زیر تایپ میکنم حتما پیام بده تا قدرت خداوند گاو را به تو در آسمان نشان دهم که جلوی دید هلیکوپتر رئیسی را گرفت رییسی به همراه عبدالمالکی که میگفت خوب کاری کرد ابراهیم رییسی
00989332197646
00989058221755
Hello smit عبدالمالکی میگفت کار خوبی کرد که ابراهیم رئیسی انقلابیون را با جرصغیل دار زد مخالفان رژیم جمهوری اسلامی آخوندی را با جرصغیل دار زد ابراهیم رئیسی و خداوند هم باز دوباره ابراهیم را در آتش میسوزاند
But of course. The Creationist Noah’s Ark reconstruction in Kentucky proves beyond a doubt the human-dino connection.