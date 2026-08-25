NASA’s Artemis II Crew Flew Farther Than Any Humans Ever. Now They’re Being Honored

President Donald J. Trump will present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to all four members of NASA’s Artemis II crew during a ceremony at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 28. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will join the President and the four astronauts for the ceremony.

Artemis II Crew Made Spaceflight History

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, completed their historic 10-day journey around the Moon on April 10.

The mission marked the first time astronauts had flown aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft. As a major test flight for the Artemis program, it also carried humans beyond the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

The crew went even farther. During the mission, Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen traveled farther into space than any humans in history, setting a new milestone for human space exploration.

A Congressional Honor for the Artemis II Astronauts

Trump will recognize each of the four crew members with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor during the Houston ceremony. The awards come after a mission that tested Orion with astronauts aboard while sending humans deeper into space than ever before.

Isaacman will take part in the ceremony alongside Trump and the Artemis II astronauts at Johnson Space Center.

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