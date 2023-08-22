NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Astronauts Touch Down at Florida Spaceport, “Go” for Friday Launch

The crew that will soon launch to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission arrived at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, August 20, to start final preparations for liftoff.

Crew members NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, commander; ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, pilot; and mission specialists JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, landed at the Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy. They had flown on a Gulfstream jet aircraft from Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The flight crew was greeted upon arrival by leaders from NASA, JAXA, and ESA.

On August 20, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endurance spacecraft rolled out to the pad at Launch Complex 39A. On Tuesday, August 22, the crew will participate in a dry dress rehearsal ahead of an integrated static fire test in preparation for liftoff early Friday morning.

The Flight Readiness Review (FRR) for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward a planned liftoff at 3:49 a.m. EDT Friday, August 25, from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, commander; ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, pilot; and mission specialists JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will fly to the International Space Station aboard the Dragon spacecraft. As part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, Crew-7 marks the eighth human spaceflight mission on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and the seventh crew rotation mission to the space station since 2020.