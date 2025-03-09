Quantum Dots Reinvented: How a Crystal Layer Solves Their Biggest Problem

New research from the University of Oklahoma addresses and resolves light emission challenges commonly encountered in quantum applications.

Quantum light sources are inherently unstable, often flickering like distant stars or dimming over time. However, new research from the University of Oklahoma demonstrates that covering a type of quantum light source, known as a colloidal quantum dot, with a specialized layer can significantly enhance its stability. This breakthrough could pave the way for more reliable and cost-effective quantum technologies.

Quantum dots (QDs) are incredibly small semiconductor particles. To illustrate their scale, if a single QD were enlarged to the size of a baseball, a baseball would be as large as the Moon. These nanomaterials have a wide range of applications, including computer monitors, LEDs, solar cells, biomedical devices, quantum computing, and secure communication.

The study, led by OU Assistant Professor Yitong Dong, reveals that applying a crystallized molecular layer to perovskite-based QDs effectively neutralizes surface defects and stabilizes their atomic structure. This prevents the common issues of blinking and fading, ensuring a consistent and reliable light output.

A Stable and Cost-Effective Solution

“In quantum computing, you must be able to control how many photons are emitted at any given time,” he said. “QDs are notoriously unstable, so we worked to create a crystal covering that could stabilize their quantum emissions. This material is ideal because it is inexpensive to use and scale and is efficient at room temperature.”

Quantum dots have historically had several problems. First, their surfaces can easily become defective. These defects can cause the QDs to fail, often after only 10-20 minutes of use. The crystal coverings deployed by Dong and his collaborators extend the continuous photon emission of QDs to more than 12 hours without any decay, and virtually no blinking.

Second, single photon emitters have traditionally operated at extremely low cryogenic temperatures. In fact, they typically require liquid helium at -452 degrees Fahrenheit, making them impractical for most real-world applications. This research, however, demonstrates that perovskite QDs achieve nearly 100% efficiency at room temperature. This breakthrough makes them significantly easier, cheaper, and more appealing to use.

“Although there has been real interest in the exotic optical properties of this material, the sophistication needed to fabricate a single photon emitter was cost-prohibitive,” Dong said. “But since perovskite QDs can be used at normal temperatures and synthesized for very little cost, we believe they could become the photonic chip light source for future quantum computing and quantum communication devices.”

According to Dong, these findings pave the way for future quantum emitter designs that extend beyond this specific material or molecular structure.

“In my opinion, our research has profound implications for the quantum field,” he said. “We’ve found a way to stabilize these QDs using organic and inorganic molecular crystals, opening the door for others to explore the fundamental optical properties and fundamental physics of these materials. It’s really exciting.”

Reference: “Towards non-blinking and photostable perovskite quantum dots” by Chenjia Mi, Gavin C. Gee, Chance W. Lander, Donghoon Shin, Matthew L. Atteberry, Novruz G. Akhmedov, Lamia Hidayatova, Jesse D. DiCenso, Wai Tak Yip, Bin Chen, Yihan Shao and Yitong Dong, 2 January 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-55619-7

The research was funded, in part, by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Science, Award no. DE-SC0024441.

