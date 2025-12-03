Researchers have uncovered clear evidence of exotic quantum excitations inside a rare 3D spin liquid, validating decades of theory.
An international research group led by Pengcheng Dai of Rice University has now verified the presence of emergent photons and fractionalized spin excitations within a rare quantum spin liquid. Reported in Nature Physics, the study confirms that the crystalline compound cerium zirconium oxide (Ce₂Zr₂O₇) provides a tangible, three-dimensional example of this unusual state of matter.
Quantum spin liquids have fascinated theorists for decades because they could enable transformative technologies such as quantum computing and lossless energy transport. Unlike ordinary magnets, these materials display highly entangled motion among their magnetic moments at temperatures approaching absolute zero, creating conditions where emergent quantum electrodynamics can appear.
“We’ve answered a major open question by directly detecting these excitations,” said Dai, the Sam and Helen Worden Professor of Physics and Astronomy. “This confirms that Ce₂Zr₂O₇ behaves as a true quantum spin ice, a special class of quantum spin liquids in three dimensions.”
Experimental clarity in a noisy field
To reveal these behaviors, the team applied advanced polarized neutron scattering methods that could distinguish magnetic signals from every other kind of scattering, even under near-zero temperature conditions. This approach allowed them to pinpoint the characteristic patterns that mark the presence of a quantum spin liquid.
Meanwhile, the team’s measurements revealed emergent photon signals appearing at nearly zero energy — a hallmark that sets quantum spin ice apart from typical magnetic phases. Additional tests of the compound’s specific heat strengthened this conclusion, indicating that the expected emergent photons spread through the material in a way that resembles how sound waves move through a solid.
Technical noise and incomplete data often hindered earlier efforts to validate such behavior. The Rice-led research team overcame these barriers through refined sample preparation and precision instruments, including international collaboration from major labs in Europe and North America.
A scientific first with a far-reaching impact
Notably, emergent photons and spinons — hallmarks of quantum spin ice — were observed in a 3D candidate material. The researchers’ discovery settles a long-standing debate in condensed matter physics and provides a robust platform for exploring next-generation technologies.
This foundational result validates decades of theoretical predictions, said Bin Gao, a research scientist in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Rice and the study’s first author.
“This surprising result encourages scientists to look deeper into such unique materials, potentially changing how we understand magnets and the behavior of materials in the extreme quantum regime,” Gao said.
Reference: “Neutron scattering and thermodynamic evidence for emergent photons and fractionalization in a pyrochlore spin ice” by Bin Gao, Félix Desrochers, David W. Tam, Diana M. Kirschbaum, Paul Steffens, Arno Hiess, Duy Ha Nguyen, Yixi Su, Sang-Wook Cheong, Silke Paschen, Yong Baek Kim and Pengcheng Dai, 19 June 2025, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-025-02922-9
Co-authors of this study include Félix Desrochers and Yong Baek Kim of the University of Toronto; Rice alumnus David Tam of the Paul Scherrer Institut; Silke Paschen, Diana Kirschbaum and Duy Ha Nguyen of Vienna University of Technology; Paul Steffens and Arno Hiess of the Institut Laue-Langevin; Yixi Su of Jülich Centre of Heinz Maier-Leibnitz Zentrum; and Sang-Wook Cheong of Rutgers University.
The U.S. Department of Energy, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and the Robert A. Welch Foundation supported this study.
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I’m sure this makes perfect sense to scientists.
But i wish there were some appended notes to explain what spin ice actually is, in addition to the other terms and how the discovery can help technological innovation.
The articles on the site appear to be aimed at different ranges of scientific know how, so a little help for us interested, but ignorant peasants, would be gratefully appreciated.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.
Quantum spin liquids have fascinated theorists for decades because they could enable transformative technologies such as quantum computing and lossless energy transport. Emergent photons and spinons were observed in a 3D candidate material. This foundational result validates decades of theoretical predictions.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Why do the photons and spinons spin?
2. Is the spin in a 3D candidate material one of the forms of space-time spin?
Can the space-time background of observable matter be an ideal fluid?