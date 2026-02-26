A team in China has demonstrated the simultaneous teleportation of multiple sideband qumodes in a continuous-variable system, overcoming a longstanding technical barrier.
Quantum teleportation is one of the key tricks behind entanglement-based quantum communication. It does not move matter from place to place. Instead, it transfers the information that defines a quantum state from one location to another by combining two resources: shared entanglement and an ordinary classical message.
In many continuous-variable experiments, that transfer has effectively been a one-at-a-time process. Researchers have usually teleported just a single sideband qumode, which you can think of as one distinct frequency channel riding on an optical field.
That limitation matters because real communication systems gain power by sending many channels in parallel, not by taking turns. Turning quantum teleportation into something that can handle multiple channels at once has been a stubborn hurdle.
Demonstrating Simultaneous Teleportation of Multiple Qumodes
A team led by Xiaolong Su at Shanxi University in China now reports a way to do exactly that, with control built in. The researchers proposed and demonstrated controllable, deterministic continuous-variable quantum teleportation of multiple sideband qumodes simultaneously.
Their approach hinges on carefully tuning the phases of two classical communication channels while selecting different adjustable frequencies. Using this phase control, they achieved deterministic teleportation of up to five sideband qumodes within a 24 MHz bandwidth. The same phase tuning also lets them choose how many qumodes are teleported in a given run, rather than being locked into a fixed number.
The teleported outputs reached fidelities of about 70%, and all of them surpassed the non-cloning limit, a widely used benchmark that marks the boundary between genuinely quantum teleportation and what could be replicated by purely classical strategies.
Toward Higher-Capacity Quantum Communication
The work shows two things at once: multiple sideband quantum states can be teleported in parallel, and the count of teleportable sideband qumodes in continuous-variable quantum teleportation can be adjusted through the phase of the classical channel.
That combination points to a practical route for scaling up entanglement-based links by packing more quantum information into the same physical system, without needing a separate teleportation setup for each channel.
Reference: “Controllable deterministic quantum teleportation of multiple sideband qumodes” by Na Wang, Meihong Wang, Chun Ma, Xuefan Xing, Dongmei Han and Xiaolong Su, 30 December 2025, Science Bulletin.
DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2025.12.047
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Are we going to have physical teleportation in the next 10 years not computer work
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
1. Are you studying high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. How do you understand the hierarchical structure of matter?
3. Is quantum high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
4. Which is more scientific, using a cat that is both dead and alive or using a topological spin to understand quantum?
5. Is it scientific to apply the properties of high-dimensional spacetime matter to low dimensional spacetime matter?
Are these science?
Example 1
Two sets of cobalt-60 are manually rotated in opposite directions, and even without detection, people around the world know that they will not be symmetrical because these two objects are not mirror images of each other at all. However, a group of so-called physicists and so-called academic publications do not believe it. They conducted experiments and the results were indeed asymmetric, but they still firmly believed that these two objects were mirror images of each other, and the asymmetry was due to a violation of the previous natural laws (CP violation). In the history of science, there can never be a dirtier and uglier operation and explanation than this.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947619.
Example 2
Please see how the so-called “mystery of θ – τ” is explained: θ and τ are completely identical in all measurable physical properties such as mass, lifetime, charge, spin, etc. However, experimental observations have shown that the θ meson decays into two π mesons, while the τ meson decays into three π mesons, making it difficult for physicists to explain why they are so similar. Physicist Martin Block proposed a highly challenging idea: θ and τ are the same particle, but in weak interactions, parity is not conserved. An easy to understand explanation is the following analogy:: There are two boxes of apples with identical weight, color, and taste. However, when one box is opened, there are two apples, while when the other box is opened, there are three apples. This confuses the old farmer who buys apples. He circled around the orchard and came up with a highly challenging idea: these two boxes of apples are not from the same tree, so they are the same.
—— Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/what-happens-when-light-gains-extra-dimensions/#comment-947686.
Everyone who has a reverence for natural laws and regulations deserves respect.
I’d need clarification on “high, low space time matter “” before any chance of a response
same here
@Me on February 28, 2026 11:27 am, Gary on February 28, 2026 3:41 pm.
Thank you for browsing and commenting. Physics needs more people like you who care about the development of physics. The indulgence and negligence of the American Physical Society (APS) are unforgivable.
Kind of. They’re gonna wallop their nonworking receiver at work and get a version of you that’s kind of thin 5 ways at the office while you FaceTime to see if they got anything.
The way we’re moving in technology, makes me wonder how much time is left. I wonder if we’ll make it to a stage 2 society?
Quantum teleportation is a method for transferring the quantum state of a particle or field from one location to another without physically moving the particle itself.
WHY? WHY? WHY?
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are you studying high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. How do you understand the hierarchical structure of matter?
3. Is quantum high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
4. Which is more scientific, using a cat that is both dead and alive or using a topological spin to understand quantum?
5. Is it scientific to apply the properties of high-dimensional spacetime matter to low dimensional spacetime matter?
Please continue to witness the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of physics with facts. A ugly cat that is both dead and alive has become the soul and totem of some people.
The American Physical Society and its publications promote pseudoscience everywhere. They colluded with each other and used the non-conservation of parity to hollow out the foundation and momentum of the development of modern physics.
High low spacetime matter? What? Forgive me, I am only an engineer. Perhaps it will be left like that forever.
Thank you for browsing and commenting. Please refer to it yourself:
What is the Topological Spin?
What is the “More Is Different”?
What is the Berezinskii–Kosterlitz–Thouless transition？
…………
In the physical world constructed by the American Physical Society (APS) and its publications using parity violation, particles from God, Demons, and Angels wander around, while countless ugly cats that are both dead and alive jump up and down, unconstrained by dynamics and thermodynamics, and unaware of what is dirty, ugly, and shameful in public. APS and its publications reject the possibility that spaces with zero viscosity, zero compression, and zero anisotropy in mathematics may form spatiotemporal vortices through topological transformations. They don’t know that space and non existence are not the same concept. If a self proclaimed scientific society (such as American Physical Society) deviates from science without shame, it is highly likely to be heading towards the end.