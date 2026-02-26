Quantum Teleportation Breakthrough Sends 5 States at Once

A team in China has demonstrated the simultaneous teleportation of multiple sideband qumodes in a continuous-variable system, overcoming a longstanding technical barrier.

Quantum teleportation is one of the key tricks behind entanglement-based quantum communication. It does not move matter from place to place. Instead, it transfers the information that defines a quantum state from one location to another by combining two resources: shared entanglement and an ordinary classical message.

In many continuous-variable experiments, that transfer has effectively been a one-at-a-time process. Researchers have usually teleported just a single sideband qumode, which you can think of as one distinct frequency channel riding on an optical field.

That limitation matters because real communication systems gain power by sending many channels in parallel, not by taking turns. Turning quantum teleportation into something that can handle multiple channels at once has been a stubborn hurdle.

Demonstrating Simultaneous Teleportation of Multiple Qumodes

A team led by Xiaolong Su at Shanxi University in China now reports a way to do exactly that, with control built in. The researchers proposed and demonstrated controllable, deterministic continuous-variable quantum teleportation of multiple sideband qumodes simultaneously.

Their approach hinges on carefully tuning the phases of two classical communication channels while selecting different adjustable frequencies. Using this phase control, they achieved deterministic teleportation of up to five sideband qumodes within a 24 MHz bandwidth. The same phase tuning also lets them choose how many qumodes are teleported in a given run, rather than being locked into a fixed number.

The teleported outputs reached fidelities of about 70%, and all of them surpassed the non-cloning limit, a widely used benchmark that marks the boundary between genuinely quantum teleportation and what could be replicated by purely classical strategies.

Toward Higher-Capacity Quantum Communication

The work shows two things at once: multiple sideband quantum states can be teleported in parallel, and the count of teleportable sideband qumodes in continuous-variable quantum teleportation can be adjusted through the phase of the classical channel.

That combination points to a practical route for scaling up entanglement-based links by packing more quantum information into the same physical system, without needing a separate teleportation setup for each channel.

Reference: “Controllable deterministic quantum teleportation of multiple sideband qumodes” by Na Wang, Meihong Wang, Chun Ma, Xuefan Xing, Dongmei Han and Xiaolong Su, 30 December 2025, Science Bulletin.

DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2025.12.047

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