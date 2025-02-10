Scientists Found a Brain Switch That Could Turn Anxiety On and Off

For years, serotonin has been linked to anxiety, but new research flips the script—higher serotonin in the cerebellum might actually reduce anxiety, not increase it.

By manipulating serotonin-releasing neurons, scientists found they could dial anxiety levels up or down in mice. This discovery challenges existing theories and could lead to more precise anxiety treatments in the future.

Unlocking the Neural Circuitry of Anxiety

Understanding how brain circuits regulate anxiety could help scientists develop more precise treatments. Previous research has separately linked serotonin levels and the cerebellum to anxiety, but their connection remains unclear. To investigate, Pei Chin from the University of Pennsylvania and George Augustine from Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory studied how serotonin in the cerebellum affects anxiety-related behavior in mice.

A Twist in the Anxiety-Serotonin Connection

Surprisingly, their findings contradicted earlier studies — mice with higher anxiety had lower serotonin levels in the cerebellum, while less anxious mice had more. The researchers then demonstrated that they could control anxiety behaviors by either stimulating or inhibiting the neurons that release serotonin in this region.

Implications for Future Treatments

Their results suggest that cerebellar serotonin acts as a “brake” on anxiety, offering a new perspective on how the brain regulates emotional states. This discovery could help guide future studies in more advanced models and pave the way for new, targeted anxiety treatments.

Reference: “Serotonergic input into the cerebellar cortex modulates anxiety-like behavior” by Pei Wern Chin and George J. Augustine, 9 February 2025, Journal of Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1825-24.2024

