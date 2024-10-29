Stanford’s Sonic Revolution: Healing the Brain With Ultrasound

Ultrasound technology is rapidly transforming from a diagnostic tool into a therapeutic innovation for brain conditions such as pain, OCD, and Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers from Stanford University and the University of Plymouth have developed transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS), a non-invasive technique that targets specific brain areas. They envision this technology becoming a home-use device, offering a promising future where brain therapy is accessible to everyone.

Ultrasound as a Brain Therapy Tool

For decades, ultrasound has been used worldwide by healthcare professionals to monitor fetal development and assess the health of internal organs. However, researchers from Stanford University, the University of Plymouth, and Attune Neurosciences, writing today (October 29) in PLOS Biology, reveal that ultrasound can now precisely and non-invasively target specific brain areas.

This breakthrough enables the exploration of a technique called transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS). With TUS, scientists can investigate treatments for conditions such as chronic pain, alcoholism, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and Parkinson’s disease—all without relying on drugs or surgery.

Enhancing Brain Function With TUS

Beyond the treatment, the researchers discuss in the new article how the technology can also be used to temporarily test areas before treating them, serving as a sort of “search and rescue tool for the brain.”

This enables them to find the sources of brain-related issues and disorders prior to treating them, which may be on the critical path toward personalized treatments.

However, they acknowledge there are still a number of complex challenges that need to be addressed before TUS can be rolled out in healthcare settings – and maybe even homes – on a global scale.

Overcoming Barriers for Global Reach

These include the fact that each of the 8.2 billion brains and skulls on the planet is different, and work is still required to tailor the technique so that it can be delivered in such a way as to enable as many people as possible to benefit from it.

And while significant advances have been made to the technology, reaching a point where it can still be effective – but also sustainable from a cost perspective – is still some years away.

But at present the researchers have developed and are testing a TUS device small and simple enough for people to use at home following a series of clinical assessments, rather than having to continually go into hospitals or other healthcare settings.

Driving Accessibility With Portable Technology

The article was written by Dr. Keith Murphy, co-founder of Attune Neurosciences and researcher at Stanford University School of Medicine, and Professor Elsa Fouragnan, who leads the Brain Stimulation Lab in the University of Plymouth’s Brain Research and Imaging Centre.

Dr. Murphy said: “There are countless reasons people can’t get to a clinic, whether it’s financial strain or simply not having the time. In the past few years, we’ve made substantial progress towards a device that leverages MRI precision guidance but may still be used safely at home. We’ve always believed that portability was a critical step towards making advanced brain therapies accessible to everyone and we’ve made great strides in demonstrating that it works.”

Integrating Ultrasound With Emerging Brain Interfaces

The researchers further discuss how focused ultrasound can also be integrated with other emerging technologies, for example improving the accuracy and effectiveness of interfaces that enable direct communication between the brain and external devices.

Professor Fouragnan added: “Over many years, we have improved our understanding of how the brain works and the failings within it that lead to neurological and mental health conditions. However, while advances have been made in treatments, they have not happened at a similar pace. We believe TUS can fill that gap and through our research to this point, we have discovered how it can be a genuine search and rescue tool for the brain. Clinicians and patients are excited about its potential, and if the current pace of development continues, we could have a risk-free technology that can positively impact millions, if not billions, of people.”

Reference: “The future of transcranial ultrasound as a precision brain interface” by Keith Murphy and Elsa Fouragnan, 29 October 2024, PLOS Biology.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002884

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