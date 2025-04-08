The Great Dinosaur Deception: Fossil Gaps Rewrite Extinction History

Dinosaurs may not have been declining before the asteroid impact after all – new research shows that the apparent drop in species diversity could be due to gaps in the fossil record, not actual extinction trends.

Using advanced modeling techniques and deep analysis of North American rock formations, scientists found that dinosaur habitats were likely stable and that fossil discovery rates simply dropped due to fewer accessible rocks. This opens the door to the idea that if not for the asteroid, dinosaurs might still roam the Earth.

Rethinking the Dinosaur Decline

A long-standing theory suggests dinosaurs were already declining before a massive asteroid impact ended their reign 66 million years ago. But a new study led by researchers at UCL challenges that idea, arguing that the apparent drop in dinosaur diversity may be due to gaps in the fossil record, not an actual decline in species.

The study, published today (April 8) in Current Biology, examined the North American fossil record from the last 18 million years of the Cretaceous period, between 84 and 66 million years ago.

At first glance, the data – over 8,000 fossils – appear to show that dinosaur species peaked around 75 million years ago, followed by a steady decline leading up to the asteroid impact.

The Rock Record’s Hidden Bias

However, the researchers found this pattern likely reflects a decrease in fossil discovery, rather than a true drop in dinosaur populations. That’s because fewer rock formations from the final part of the Cretaceous are exposed and accessible today, making fossils from that time much harder to find.

Lead author Dr. Chris Dean (UCL Earth Sciences) said: “It’s been a subject of debate for more than 30 years – were dinosaurs doomed and already on their way out before the asteroid hit?

“We analyzed the fossil record and found that the quality of the record of four groups of dinosaur (clades) gets worse during the final 6 million years prior to the asteroid. The probability of finding dinosaur fossils decreases, while the likelihood of dinosaurs having lived in these areas at the time is stable. This shows we can’t take the fossil record at face value.

Diversity May Be Underrated

“Half the fossils we have from this time were found in North America. Our findings hint that, in this region at least, dinosaurs may have been doing better than previously suggested in the lead-up to the asteroid impact, potentially with a higher diversity of species than we see in the raw rock record.”

For the study, the research team looked at the dinosaur clades Ankylosauridae (armored herbivores such as club-tailed Ankylosaurus), Ceratopsidae (large three-horned herbivores including Triceratops), Hadrosauridae (duck-billed herbivores such as the Edmontosaurus), and Tyrannosauridae (carnivores such as Tyrannosaurus Rex).

Using Ecology Tools to Study the Past

They adopted a technique, occupancy modeling, previously used in ecology and biodiversity studies to estimate how likely a species is to inhabit a particular area.

They divided North America into a grid and, based on the geology, geography, and climate of the time, estimated how many of these grid cells the four dinosaur types likely occupied at four different times during the last 18 million years of the Cretaceous.

They found that, during this time, the proportion of land the four dinosaur clades likely occupied remained constant overall, suggesting their potential habitat area remained stable and risk of extinction stayed low.

Why Finding Fossils Got Harder

At the same time, they estimated the likelihood of the four dinosaur types being detected in each area, based on factors such as how much land is accessible to researchers (i.e., if it is covered in vegetation), how much relevant rock is exposed, and how many times researchers had attempted to find fossils from that area.

The team found that the likelihood of detection declined over the four time periods, with the most influential factor being how much relevant rock was exposed and accessible.

The researchers also found that, in contrast to the other three clades, Ceratopsian dinosaurs (such as Triceratops) were more likely to be detected later on in this period, as well as occupying more areas.

A Changing Landscape Favors the Horned

They suggested this was due to Ceratopsians favoring green plains away from rivers at a time when this kind of habitat became the main type of environment being preserved. This was due to the retreat of a large inland sea that split the continent in two and river systems feeding this sea drying up.

Co-author Dr. Alessandro Chiarenza (UCL Earth Sciences), who has previously published on end-Cretaceous dinosaur diversity and extinction, said: “If we take the fossil record at face value, we might conclude dinosaurs were already experiencing a decline before their final extinction.

Geological Forces, Not Dinosaur Demise

“In this study, we show that this apparent decline is more likely a result of a reduced sampling window, caused by geological changes in these terminal Mesozoic fossil-bearing layers – driven by processes such as tectonics, mountain uplift, and sea-level retreat – rather than genuine fluctuations in biodiversity.

“Dinosaurs were probably not inevitably doomed to extinction at the end of the Mesozoic. If it weren’t for that asteroid, they might still share this planet with mammals, lizards, and their surviving descendants: birds.”

Reference: “The structure of the end-Cretaceous dinosaur fossil record in North America” by Christopher D. Dean, Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza, Jeffrey W. Doser, Alexander Farnsworth, Lewis A. Jones, Sinéad J. Lyster, Charlotte L. Outhwaite, Paul J. Valdes, Richard J. Butler and Philip D. Mannion, 8 April 2025, Current Biology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2025.03.025

