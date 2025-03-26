The Ocean’s Green Glow Is a Warning Sign

In the vibrant yet fragile waters of the Gulf of Oman, spectacular phytoplankton blooms – visible even from space – unfold in rhythm with the seasons.

Fueled by monsoon-driven upwelling, these blooms paint the ocean in swirling greens. But behind the beauty lies a hidden threat: the rise of Noctiluca scintillans, a type of plankton that disrupts marine ecosystems by depleting oxygen and reshaping the food web. As NASA satellites track these dramatic changes, scientists uncover the unfolding story of a shifting sea and its far-reaching consequences.

Strategic Waterway and Vital Ecosystem

The Gulf of Oman is a funnel-shaped stretch of water located between Oman and Iran. It connects the Arabian Sea in the west to the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in the east. This strategic waterway is not only a major route for international shipping but also supports vibrant artisanal fisheries that are vital to the economies of several countries in the region.

One of the gulf’s most striking features is its frequent phytoplankton blooms – sudden surges in the population of microscopic, plant-like organisms that form the foundation of the aquatic food web. These blooms tend to follow seasonal patterns, emerging when conditions like temperature, sunlight, and nutrients are most favorable for phytoplankton growth.

Monsoon Winds and Bloom Cycles

The largest blooms typically occur in winter and early spring (January to March), as well as in summer (June to August). During winter and early spring, monsoon winds play a key role by pushing surface waters away from the coast. This triggers upwelling, a process that brings cooler, nutrient-rich water to the surface and fuels phytoplankton growth.

These blooms can be so massive that they’re visible from space. In February and March, NASA satellites captured a large bloom drifting across the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea, offering a striking view of this natural phenomenon from above.

Capturing the Swirls from Space

Eddies and currents drew phytoplankton into narrow swirling bands on March 8, 2025, when the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 captured the images above. The OCI (Ocean Color Instrument) on the PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem) satellite acquired similar images on March 8 and March 24, along with measurements of the concentration of chlorophyll in surface waters.

Like plants on land, phytoplankton use chlorophyll and other light-harvesting pigments to carry out photosynthesis, absorbing carbon dioxide to produce sugars for fuel. Chlorophyll in the water changes the way it reflects and absorbs sunlight, allowing scientists to map the amount and location of phytoplankton.

A Beautiful but Dangerous Bloom

The swirls of green likely include Noctiluca scintillans – a type of marine dinoflagellate that has been found here in the past. Though Noctiluca blooms can be beautiful, their presence can have serious consequences for ocean life. Bacteria consume oxygen as they break down the dead phytoplankton, which can cause hypoxia, sometimes depleting oxygen levels enough to kill fish and other marine life.

Across the wider Arabian Sea, waters have transitioned in recent decades from supporting abundant diatoms – a type of phytoplankton important for the marine food web – to being dominated by Noctiluca. Unlike diatoms, Noctiluca can thrive in waters that are more stratified and contain fewer dissolved nutrients. This shift has had ripple effects, including an increase in jellyfish and salps, and a decline in copepods and finfish.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Wanmei Liang, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

