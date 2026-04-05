You Don’t Need To Be Rich: New Study Reveals a Simple Life Is the Real Secret to Happiness

Researchers examining consumption and well-being have found that lifestyle choices may shape happiness in ways that challenge conventional assumptions about wealth and material success.

At a time when displays of extreme wealth dominate headlines and social media feeds, a new study suggests that more consumption does not necessarily translate into a better life.

Research from the University of Otago indicates that stepping away from material excess may be linked to greater day-to-day satisfaction and stronger social connections.

The team set out to examine how consumption relates to well-being. Their findings indicate that people report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction when they adopt more sustainable lifestyles and resist consumer-driven habits.

The researchers analyzed data from a representative sample of more than 1,000 New Zealanders. The group included 51 percent men and 49 percent women, with a median age of 45 and a median annual household income of $50,000.

They found that embracing simple living, formally known as ‘voluntary simplicity,’ supports well-being by creating more opportunities for social interaction and meaningful connection. These benefits often arise in settings such as community gardens, shared resource systems, and peer-to-peer lending platforms, which differ from traditional market exchanges.

Patterns and Social Dynamics

Women were more likely than men to adopt simpler lifestyles, although the reasons for this difference are not yet fully understood.

Co-author Associate Professor Leah Watkins explains that consumer culture often links happiness to higher income and the ability to acquire material goods.

“However, research is clear that attitudes to, and experiences of, materialistic approaches to life do not lead to increases in happiness or well-being. Nor do they lead to sustainable consumption necessary for planetary health.”

Environmental Pressures and Global Trends

From 2000 to 2019, global domestic material consumption rose by 66 percent. Since the 1970s, it has tripled, reaching 95.1 billion metric tons.

As incomes and living standards have increased, concerns have grown about the environmental impact of human consumption. These concerns, along with global warming and ongoing health and financial stress following the pandemic, have led researchers and policymakers to seek a clearer understanding of how simpler lifestyles influence well-being.

Co-author Professor Rob Aitken emphasizes that this approach does not require abandoning all material possessions.

“It’s not directly the commitment to material simplicity that leads to well-being, but the psychological and emotional need fulfillment that derives from relationships, social connection, community involvement, and a sense of living a purposeful and meaningful life.

“In a world where billionaire weddings are treated like state occasions and private yachts are the new status symbols, voluntary simplicity offers a quiet, powerful counter-narrative — one that values enough over excess, connection over consumption, and meaning over materialism.”

Reference: “Consume Less, Live Well: Examining the Dimensions and Moderators of the Relationship Between Voluntary Simplicity and Wellbeing” by Leah Watkins, Robert Aitken and Loic Pengtao Li, 1 September 2025, Journal of Macromarketing.

DOI: 10.1177/02761467251339399

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